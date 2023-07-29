Elon Musk Claims the U.S. Isn’t Prepared for Future Energy Demands

Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes that the biggest problem facing the U.S. in the future will be a lack of electricity.

The often controversial tech entrepreneur recently predicted that U.S. consumption of electricity will triple around 2045, partly due to the increased use of the electric vehicles that Tesla (and other automakers) produce.

Last month, Musk took the stage at the Edison Electric Institute’s conference to warn consumers about the energy crisis. The CEO said that prior projections for energy demand, which showed that electricity demand would increase by 68% from 2022 levels by 2024, were massively underestimating the crisis. Rather, Musk expects the demand to be much higher.

"It's going to be three times [the] current [load]," he said, adding that he believes that number will occur around 2045. "The one thing about exponential growth is it really is counterintuitive and underestimated."

He reiterated those claims at a conference held by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) on Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“You really need to bring the time scale of projects in sooner and have a high sense of urgency,” Musk told energy executives. “My biggest concern is that there’s insufficient urgency.”

The U.S. energy industry has struggled to keep up with demand at times, usually due to large spikes in demand from events such as heat waves. In 2021, U.S. electricity customers were without power for slightly more than seven hours on average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Extreme weather events like the Dixie Wildfire, Hurricane Ida, and the 2021 Texas Freeze have made it clear that America’s existing energy infrastructure will not endure the continuing impacts of extreme weather events spurred by climate change,” the EIA said in a 2021 release.

The U.S. power system is also aging, with 70% of the transmission and distribution lines that send electricity across the nation well into the second half of their 50-year lifespans, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. Utility companies are increasing spending to retool their systems to be greener and more resilient to replace their aging infrastructure. Deloitte estimates that the largest U.S. electric companies will spend $1.8 trillion on retooling by 2030.

The industry is slow to change, partially driven by regulators seeking to block price increases from unjustly harming consumers, and a slow growth in demand. Over the past 20 years, demand for electricity in the U.S. has grown by just 1% each year; the EIA predicts that demand will grow by less than 1% each year between 2020 and 2050.

“If you have a fairly static electricity demand, which has been the case in the U.S. for a while, it hasn’t changed a lot, then having projects take a long time is OK,” Musk said Tuesday. “But in a rapidly changing scenario, where electricity demand is increasing, we have to move much faster.”

Electric companies are seeing projections more in line with Musk, rather than the government. PG&E expects demand to rise by 70% in the next 20 years. On a global scale, the consulting firm McKinsey expects electricity demand to triple by 2050.

“We are definitely taking notes here,” PG&E CEO Patti Poppe told Musk during the conference. “I’m going to be the last person to doubt your predictions for the future.”

Musk has another goal: turning the economy fully electric. His portfolio of companies, from Tesla to his new xAI startup, rely on electricity as above almost all resources. Tesla is currently aiming to build 20 million EVS annually by 2030 and has centered itself around the urging for a cleaner future.

One of Musk’s solutions is optimizing the electric grid by running power plants 24 hours a day and storing the energy not used during peak hours into battery packs.

“I’m not sure it might be as much as a 2x gain…but it’s at least 50% to 100% increase in total energy output,” Musk said.