Elite boarding school Deerfield Academy is raising $88.5 million in the municipal bond market to help finance the construction of a massive new dining hall.

The prep school, located about 2 1/2 hours outside of Boston, had a $791 million endowment as of June 2022 — more than $1 million per student, according to offering documents. The new issuance will more than double Deerfield's debt, which currently sits at $81.9 million, according to the documents.

The total cost of the project is expected to run $100 million, according to documents filed to the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency.

“The materials and workmanship shall be of high quality,” said the documents filed Aug. 15 by the Board of Trustees.

The academy is a feeder school to the Ivies, with 24% of all 2023 grads attending an Ivy League college, according to Bloomberg, which reported the bond offering earlier. Roughly 650 students attend grades 9 through 12. With tuition set at $68,230 for boarding and $48,950 for day students, it has educated students from some of the world's wealthiest families, including billionaire David Koch, members of the Rockefeller family as well as Jordanian royals, notably FIFA President Prince Ali bin Hussein.

Deerfield Academy dining hall interior rendering. Massachusetts Development Finance Agency

The school's annual donations have averaged about $48 million and it hopes to raise $350 million or more by the summer of 2029 and is using the cash as bridge funding in the meantime, according to the bond documents.

Its board of directors includes executives from Wall Street heavy hitters Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and Morgan Stanley.

The school provides “family-style” meals seven times a week, according to its website, with vegetarian options and beef from grass-fed cows. Its menu items for Thursday include chicken Pad See Ew and Friday's choice include roasted chayote squash.

The funding will also be used to help renovate a tennis pavilion.

Deerfield Academy did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s Request for comment.