Eli Lilly To Aquire Obesity Drug Maker Versanis For $1.9 Billion
Business.
Eli Lilly To Aquire Obesity Drug Maker Versanis For $1.9 Billion

Eli Lilly shares are up about 3% following the news

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
The proposed transaction was announced Friday mid-morning.Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

Eli Lilly is adding Versanis Bio, a private obesity and cardiometabolic biopharmaceutical company, to its portfolio in a deal that is valued at $1.9 billion, according to a company release. The proposed transaction was announced Friday morning.

The pharmaceutical giant’s shares are up about 3% in mid-day trading, following the announcement.

Ruth Gimeno, a group vice president at Lilly said the company is “committed to investigating potential new medicines to fight cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity, a chronic disease that affects over 100 million Americans.” 

Versanis shareholders could be paid out in cash once the deal is finalized and closed, according to the company's statement. 

