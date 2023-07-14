Eli Lilly To Aquire Obesity Drug Maker Versanis For $1.9 Billion

Eli Lilly is adding Versanis Bio, a private obesity and cardiometabolic biopharmaceutical company, to its portfolio in a deal that is valued at $1.9 billion, according to a company release. The proposed transaction was announced Friday morning.

The pharmaceutical giant’s shares are up about 3% in mid-day trading, following the announcement.

Ruth Gimeno, a group vice president at Lilly said the company is “committed to investigating potential new medicines to fight cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity, a chronic disease that affects over 100 million Americans.”

Versanis shareholders could be paid out in cash once the deal is finalized and closed, according to the company's statement.