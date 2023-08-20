Eggo Releases Waffle-Flavored Brunch Liqueur - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Eggo Releases Waffle-Flavored Brunch Liqueur

The Sugarland Distilling Company and Eggo released Eggo Brunch in a Jar on Tuesday

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Brunch-goers rejoice, a Tennessee distillery and Kellogg's have created a waffle-inspired spirit.

The breakfast foods maker and the Sugarland Distilling Company in Gatlinburg earlier this week released the Eggo Brunch in a Jar, a “sippin” cream liqueur that is 20% alcohol by volume.

Eggo calls it a “brunch-inspired liqueur.”

The product hit store shelves on Tuesday in select states, according to a news release.

Liqueur is “Inspired by classic brunch flavors,” the release says, which include the taste of an Eggo waffle combined with “sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon.”

Eggo Brunch in a Jar is now available in select states.Eggo

Included in the press materials are pictures of the liqueur in a raised cocktail glass, garnished with a bacon slice and a mini Eggo waffle.

Read More

The release of Eggo Brunch in a Jar comes in advance of National Waffle Day, which is Thursday.

Anyone interested in buying Eggo Brunch in a Jar can visit the Sugarland website to find out if any nearby retailers are selling it.

It goes without saying that buyers must be at least 21 years old.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.