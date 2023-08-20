Eggo Releases Waffle-Flavored Brunch Liqueur

Brunch-goers rejoice, a Tennessee distillery and Kellogg's have created a waffle-inspired spirit.

The breakfast foods maker and the Sugarland Distilling Company in Gatlinburg earlier this week released the Eggo Brunch in a Jar, a “sippin” cream liqueur that is 20% alcohol by volume.

Eggo calls it a “brunch-inspired liqueur.”

The product hit store shelves on Tuesday in select states, according to a news release.

Liqueur is “Inspired by classic brunch flavors,” the release says, which include the taste of an Eggo waffle combined with “sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon.”

Eggo Brunch in a Jar is now available in select states. Eggo

Included in the press materials are pictures of the liqueur in a raised cocktail glass, garnished with a bacon slice and a mini Eggo waffle.

The release of Eggo Brunch in a Jar comes in advance of National Waffle Day, which is Thursday.

Anyone interested in buying Eggo Brunch in a Jar can visit the Sugarland website to find out if any nearby retailers are selling it.

It goes without saying that buyers must be at least 21 years old.