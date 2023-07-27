Economy Grows Faster Than Expected In Second Quarter, Even as Interest Rates Rise

U.S. economic growth smashed expectations in the second quarter, even amid a long series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve aimed at slowing it down.

The nation's gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced for the period, rose at a 2.4% annualized pace in the second quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

That compares to 2% growth in the first quarter and a consensus estimate of 1.5%, according to FactSet.

The preliminary reading on GDP is subject to two more revisions.

The Commerce Department said the uptick in GDP in reflected increases in consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, state and local government spending, private inventory investment, and federal government spending that were partly offset by decreases in exports and residential fixed investment.

There was also a decrease in imports, a category that is subtracted from GDP.

Before the numbers were released, Wells Fargo economists Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery noted that the economy has been holding up well amid rising interest rates. The central bank on Wednesday raised its key rate for the 11th time since March 2022 to a 22-year high.

"The overall economy has held up reasonably well to date in the face of aggressive Fed tightening," they wrote in a client note, "but we continue to anticipate further moderation to take hold in the second half of the year amid tighter lending standards."

The Commerce Department report also offered another sign inflation was slowing. The personal consumption expenditures price index increased 2.6%, down from a 4.1% increase in the first quarter. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 3.8%, compared with an increase of 4.9% in the first quarter.

The dip in inflation came with a decline in the growth of personal income for the quarter. Personal income increased $236.1 billion in the second quarter versus $278 billion in the first quarter.

Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic said the stronger-than-expected GDP reading doesn't alter her forecast for a slowing economy with no more rate hikes from the Fed, which have been aimed at curbing inflation.

“The strong advance in Q2 real GDP growth reflects an economy that continued to run faster than its underlying potential growth rate, which the Fed estimates is 1.8%,” she wrote after the release of the GDP numbers. "The sturdy gain is within our expectations, and as such does not alter our view that with inflation gradually cooling and economic activity poised to slow in the second half of 2023 that the Fed can now hold rates steady into 2024.”