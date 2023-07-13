Economic Headwinds Stifle Oil Growth Projections, Says IEA

Global oil demand is set to hit a record high this year, according to a report released Thursday by the International Energy Agency (IEA), but “persistent macroeconomic headwinds” are forcing the international oil watchdog to lower its growth forecast for the rest of 2023.

The IEA expects global oil demand to grow by 2.2 million barrels per day to reach a record high of 102.1 million barrels per day. Even so, a “deepening manufacturing slump” has led the agency to lower its growth projection for this year from the previous 2.4 million barrels per day, it said.

The IEA is a Paris-based forum established in 1974 to help member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to respond to oil supply disruptions. The agency tracks and analyzes global oil trends and provides energy policy recommendations.

“World oil demand is coming under pressure from the challenging economic environment, not least because of the dramatic tightening of monetary policy in many advanced and developing countries over the past 12 months,” said the IEA report.

Demand is down the most in OECD countries, particularly in Europe due to a slowdown in industrial activity, according to the report.

China is set to make up 70% of the expected growth, even as its economic recovery from the pandemic is expected to slow down in the second half of the year. China is not a member of the group, but it "participates in a broad range of OECD activities," according to the group's website.

“China’s widely anticipated reopening has so far failed to extend beyond travel and services, with its economic recovery losing steam after the bounce earlier in the year,” said the report.

For 2024, the agency expects growth to slow to 1.1 million barrels per day due as the post-pandemic economic recovery loses momentum and the number of electric vehicles grows.