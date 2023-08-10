Dunkin’ Will Offer New Coffee, Spiked

Dunkin’ lovers may soon get a different kind of buzz from their iced coffees.

The coffee-maker confirmed Thursday that it is planning to release a new line of spiked iced coffees and teas. The company registered three of its upcoming ‘Dunkin’ Spiked’ iced coffee drinks with the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau in May.

"Dunkin’ is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers. While we can’t confirm any new additions to Dunkin’s lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon!" said a company spokesperson in a statement to The Messenger.

New spiked coffees from Dunkin' will be available in four flavors. Dunkin' Spiked

According to the products’ website, which is still under construction, customers will have their pick of a variety of Dunkin’ Spiked coffee flavored drinks — original, mocha, caramel and vanilla — with 6% alcohol content. Boozy iced tea drinks will include Dunkin’s Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Half & Half Iced Tea, Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher and Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher at 5% ABV.

The drinks will be available in four and six pack 12-ounce cans.

Updated 05:16 p.m. EST: This article was updated to include a statement from Dunkin'.