Drop in US Airfares to Plateau at $267 Before Rising Again for Holidays - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Drop in US Airfares to Plateau at $267 Before Rising Again for Holidays

A prolonged travel demand surge has petered out and average fares are now below 2019 levels, according to a travel pricing analysis

Published |Updated
Justin Bachman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Domestic airfares are down 11% from this time in 2022 as travel demand has cooled. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The drop in average domestic airfares is expected to plateau this month, at $267, amid a softer demand environment before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, according to a travel tracker report.

Airfares will remain below 2019 levels until November when they begin to match pre-pandemic fares, Hopper said Tuesday in its quarterly travel index, which tracks pricing across airlines, hotels and rental car chains. 

“Fares will peak in late November and early December around $283 per ticket as travelers book their last minute Thanksgiving and Christmas trips,” Montreal-based Hopper said in its analysis of travel costs over the next six months. Fares in January will then decline 12% owing to the seasonally lower demand after the New Year’s holiday. 

International travel to Europe and Asia remains a different story, with strong demand, curbed capacity and rising jet fuel prices keeping fares above pre-pandemic levels. 

Read More

Airlines’ trans-Atlantic capacity remains 3% below 2019 levels – with demand surging this year – and fares are now 7% above 2019. Demand for travel to Asia has rebounded to near 2019 levels, as Japan and Korea have opened to foreign visitors, but fares remain 59% higher than pre-pandemic on average.

U.S. hotel prices average $183 per night, 11% higher than a year ago but down from summer peaks over $200 per night, Hopper said. Car rental rates average $45 daily, a 12% decline from last year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.