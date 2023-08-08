Kim Kardashian-ish Energy Drink Ad Sparks Swimsuit Lawsuit

An energy drink company that collaborated with Kim Kardashian is suing a rival for creating a virtually identical copy of an Instagram ad featuring the model and socialite.

Drink maker Alani Nu filed the suit Monday against Ryse Up Sports in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, seeking damages and injunctive relief.

The advertisement in question features a blonde Kim Kardashian in heels and a white, one-piece swimsuit, standing tall and holding barbells in front of a weight bench. Two gymnastics rings dangle in the upper right corner and a display of the “kimade” energy drink is placed casually in the lower right corner.

Documents filed by the company include an image of the Ryse Up ad, which features blonde model Paige Hathaway in the same pose, wearing a similar outfit — which the suit somewhat inaccurately describes as “white gym attire” — in front of a background that likewise features barbells, a weight bench, gymnastics rings and an energy drink display.

Hathaway, the fitness model featured in the Ryse ad, posted the image on her Instagram account, which has 3.6 million followers, the suit says. In a response to one of the comments under her post, Hathaway replied, “This was definitely a super fun shoot to mimic!!” she wrote.

Kim Kardashian is featured in an energy drink ad that is the subject of a copyright lawsuit in Illinois. STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

As of Tuesday, the Ryse ad appeared to have been removed from the company’s Instagram page and did not appear on its other social media feeds.

Alani Nu, which is headquartered in Kentucky, alleges that Texas-based Ryse knowingly copied its ad, infringing on its copyrighted image and devalued the company’s “multi-million dollar investment” in its Kardashian collaboration.

“The Copyrighted Works instantly achieved widespread recognition when they were shared on Alani Nu and Kim Kardashian’s respective Instagram accounts, reaching as many as 364 million followers of the accounts,” the suit says.

Documents filed in the district court include replies to the Ryse ad from Instagram users marveling at how closely it resembles the image of Kardashian. “This is the Alani Nu ad!” one user exclaimed.

Representatives of Ryse, Alani Nu, and the Chicago law firm that filed the suit did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Messenger. Hathaway also could not be reached for comment.