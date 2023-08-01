‘Dragon Dumplings’ Helped Starbucks Sell Coffee in Tea-Loving China - The Messenger
Business.
‘Dragon Dumplings’ Helped Starbucks Sell Coffee in Tea-Loving China

Sales at Starbucks' China locations, locally known as Shing Bku, surged 51%

Published |Updated
Laura Bratton
There are 6,500 Starbucks stores in China.Wang Zhao/Getty Images

“Dragon dumplings” and other locally adapted specialities helped Starbucks hawk more drinks in China, driving sales of its lattes, fusion teas and other beverages there to their highest level in five years, executives said Tuesday.

Sales at Starbucks' China locations, locally known as Shing Bku, surged 51% to $821.9 million over the 13 weeks ended July 2, from $544.5 million during the same time last year.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said most Chinese drink an average of 12 cups of coffee per year — compared with 200 cups in Japan and 380 in the U.S. But the coffee chain has used local branding to expand its business in China.

“We have built a brand that is highly relevant in China, and we believe our unique approach has us well positioned to play the long game and win,” Narasimhan said in a call with analysts.

“Our distinctly designed stores across formats celebrate the Chinese culture in a unique manner reflecting local arts, crafts and calligraphy," he said.

Its dragon dumplings, first sold in 2014, sold in record numbers, and its cream cheese lattes have also been highly successful in Chinese stores, said Narasimhan.

Dragon dumplings
Starbucks' dragon dumplings.Starbucks

Dragon Dumplings are an iconic Festival food available at Chinese Starbucks locations leading up to the Dragonboat Festival in the lunar calendar, which usually falls in June, according to a Starbucks spokesperson. Local stores also sell mooncakes leading up to China's Mid Autumn Festival.

Starbucks' mooncakes.
Starbucks' mooncakes.Starbucks

Starbucks has 37,000 stores globally, 6,500 of which are located in China. The first store in China opened in Beijing in 1999. Overall, executives said revenue growth was attributable to a 24% increase in comparable store sales as customers continued returning to stores post-pandemic, largely in China. Chinese Starbucks that opened in 2019 have already seen full recovery of its morning sales, it’s busier part of the day, according to Narasimhan.

“Our China business continues to recover in line with our expectations,” said Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri.

Starbucks' total revenue rose 12% to $9.17 billion during the fiscal third quarter, up from $8.15 billion during the same time last year. Its net profit jumped 25% to $1.14 billion, from $912 million last year.

The company will open its Coffee Innovation Park in Kunshan, an hour from Shanghai, this fall. This will host the company’s largest roasting plant outside the U.S.

