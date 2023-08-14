Don’t Believe in Climate Change? Bet on It

One of the biggest hurdles in confronting climate change is the millions of Americans who simply don’t believe it’s a real threat, but researchers at Columbia Business School and Northwestern University say they have a solution.

“Put your money where your mouth is,” says Columbia Business School Professor Moran Cerf.

Cerf is co-author of a recent study that shows people who bet on climate change outcomes become more concerned about its risks. He is advocating for a predictions market where millions of people can place their bets on the frequency and severity of weather events and learn from the results.

“If you are a climate denier, you could become a billionaire by being right and showing all those climate scientists how they were wrong all this time,” he says. “And if you’re wrong, maybe climate scientists will take your money and do something with it.”

Among climate scientists who are publishing their research, 97% agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change, according to NASA as well as many other credible organizations around the globe. Contrary observations are typically not coming from peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Still, even after Earth’s hottest summer on record and a never-ending spate of climate disasters, recent polls show about one-third of Americans don’t believe climate change poses serious risks.

Beliefs split across party lines, with 70% of Republicans saying climate change poses “little threat” or “no threat at all” in a NPR/PBS Newsroom/Marist poll released earlier this month. GOP presidential candidate Viveck Ramaswamy on Saturday said “the climate change agenda” was “a hoax.”

Cerf says he believes one of the reasons people cling to inaccurate beliefs is because they have their identities tied up with them.

“It could be hot outside, and their house is going to burn, but it’s so important for identity purposes to say, ‘I have a group, I know who I am, and I know who I will vote for,’” he said.

Cerf says his study, published in Nature Climate Change, reveals a way to shift people’s views without preaching or challenging their identities. It simply involves a little research and learning.

Co-authored by Columbia’s Sandra Matz and Northwestern’s Malcom Mclver, the study created a climate predictions market where students could place their bets on various climate outcomes.

One wager asked participants to bet on whether the total number of tornadoes would exceed 1,300 in August 2022.

Another asked if the global average carbon dioxide level in the earth’s atmosphere would exceed 417.16 parts per million between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9 2022?

There were questions about rainfall amounts, sea levels, temperatures and storm damage.

Betting on such questions forces people to look for data, and when money is at stake, people naturally want to win.

Participants surveyed before and after betting in the predictions market, offered comments that reveal the range of their shifts in attitude:

“There are a lot more wildfires in California than I expected.”

“I learned that there are a lot of data sources on the web that track things I didn’t even think of like fires, floods, CO2 emissions, etc.”

“I learned how many disasters are going on right now. I feel that maybe I learned to take climate change a little more seriously.”

“Global warming is real.”

Cerf said he and his co-authors are pushing for a climate prediction market where millions of people can trade on their climate change perceptions. “The aim of our project is to get it to large scale in an objective way,” he said.

There are already sites such as predictit.org, where traders can bet on political outcomes, and kalshi.com, a beta site where people can wager on the event outcomes such as when the Hollywood writers’ strike will end.

Wildfires destroyed Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui last week. Many observers say climate change likely played a role in the destruction. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

At CME Group, traders can also invest in weather derivatives, capitalizing on their best guesses on everything from heat waves to arctic cold breakouts.

Cerf said getting millions of people to bet on such questions could reshape the national dialogue. He and his co-authors have had informal discussions with people at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates prediction markets.

They’re also talking to entrepreneurs who’d like to create the great climate-change casino. In a policy brief, they envision it as “an exchange where those who hold inaccurate beliefs sponsor policies with the month they lose.” It will also allow policy makers to leverage the wisdom of the crowd, they say.

“This will turn climate change from a political debate to capitalism,” said Cerf. “A market economy.”