Domino’s to Add Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread to Menu

Domino's is expanding its line of ooey, gooey stuffed cheesy breads with a pepperoni one in August as the world's largest pizza chain looks to boost profits.

The new stuffed bread follows on Domino's successful launch of its loaded top pizzas, CEO Russell Weiner said Monday, noting (with some bias) that the pepperoni stuffed cheesy bread is "delicious."

"It brings news to our stuffed cheesy bread platform, which was launched over a decade ago," he told stock analysts on a conference call after the company released its fiscal second-quarter earnings. "The stuffed cheesy bread line is a significant part of our menu mix and provides a healthy margin for franchisees."

The new menu item should give another boost to the company's bottom line after the fast-food chain raised delivery fees that dented individual store sales, executives said.

During the call, Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy said that the delivery business will continue to face difficulties in the third quarter. However, he anticipates a slight improvement with the introduction of an updated loyalty program in September and the advantages arising from its new partnership with Uber.

The company's revamped loyalty program will “reduce the requirements to earn and redeem loyalty points," Weiner said.

Total revenue for the world’s largest pizza chain declined by 3.8% to $1.02 billion during the three months ending on June 18, the company said in its earnings report.

Profits, however, rose 6.7% to more than $109.4 million from $102.5 million during the same three months last year.

The company earned $3.08 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $3.05, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company reported U.S. same-store sales increased slightly by 0.1%, falling short of analysts’ projected expectations of 0.2% growth. International same-store retail sales grew by 3.6%.

The company's shares rose by more than 2% in intraday trading Monday.

Restaurant chains, including giants such as McDonald’s, have been grappling with elevated labor costs and raw material expenses, prompting the need for franchisees to increase menu prices and delivery fees. The move has put a strain on cost-conscious consumers already dealing with the effects of persistent inflation.

In a bid to leverage the leading pizza maker’s delivery service, Domino’s inked a deal with Uber in June. The deal, which the company said during its earnings call is only a 12-month partnership but “has the potential to bring Uber Eats customers to 70% of Domino’s stores around the world,” will give customers the ability to order from Domino’s via the Uber Eats and Postmates app.

“My message to you today is more,” Weiner told analysts during the earnings call. “More sales in both carry out and delivery. More ways to reward customers with our new loyalty program and more innovation.”