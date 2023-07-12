Domino’s Shares Climb After It Enlists Uber Eats and Postmates for Deliveries

Domino's pizza is finally enters the third-party ordering market with Uber, after its long standing play to keep ordering in-house, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Following news of the partnership, the pizza makers shares were up almost 11% in mid-day trading on Wednesday hovering just around $388 from $349.79 at market close on Tuesday.

Kristen Hawley, a restaurant and technology journalist and founder of the newsletter Expedite told The Messenger, this move is a "testament to the power of these third-party networks as logistics providers ... You can't compete with these companies who spent a decade building out a delivery network across the country and around the world."

Domino's will be available to order through Uber Eats and Postmates, both owned by Uber, in four unspecified pilot markets beginning this fall. The company anticipates a full U.S. roll out by the end of the year. Dominos says that the partnership has the possibility of expanding to cover two-thirds of restaurants globally.

The deal is exclusive, meaning that Domino's will not be available on other third-party ordering platforms until at least 2024.

Domino's will just be using Uber Eats or Postmates for ordering, still using its own drivers to hand off the pizza.

Russell Weiner, the CEO of the company, calls this "the next logical marketplace for us to enter."

Domino's newly ditched strategy to do ordering on its own platform seems to have costed the pizza maker. In July 2019, the company reported its lowest sales in almost seven years, according to The Journal.