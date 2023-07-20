Domino’s Sells Inflation-Weary India the World’s Cheapest Pizza As Fast Food Fight by American Chains Heats Up

American fast food giants are throwing cheap meals at inflation-battered consumers in India, with Domino’s, the world's biggest pizza brand, selling what’s billed as the world’s least expensive pizza.

The seven-inch pie costs 49 rupees, which is about $0.60. The Domino’s Pizza India division launched the inflation-busting pizza on its “celebration menu” in February, using a YouTube video and other social media to promote the product.

India, the world's most populous nation and the pizza giant’s top market after the U.S., is feeling the bite of inflation as its post-pandemic economy struggles to recover. Other multinational food chains, including Burger King have rushed to offer cheap meals.

Retail consumer prices reached a three-month high of 4.81% last month, up from 4.25% the month before, according to the latest data from India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The June figure is lower than the country’s all-time high of 7.79% in April 2022. India’s lowest consumer price index rate in January 2021, when inflation was at 4.06%.

Jubilant FoodWords, India’s largest food services company, holds the exclusive master franchise rights for Domino’s in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Based south of New Delhi in Noida, the company also has exclusive rights to operate Dunkin’ stores in India and Popeye’s restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The company operates 1,816 Domino’s restaurants in 383 cities.

In May, Burger King India launched a 99-rupee deal for burgers including the Veggie Makhani Burst, which contains mushrooms, egg whites, protein, brown rice, water chestnuts, onions and bell peppers.

In April, KFC launched a 99 rupee campaign for its Chicken Roll, consisting of “hand-breaded extra crispy and juicy chicken strip, wrapped in a warm flaky paratha, and topped with Spicy Garlic and Nashville sauces, along with crispy onions.” The food costs twice as much as the cheap Domino’s pizza.

Sameer Khetarpal, the CEO of Domino's India franchisee, told Reuters Thursday that the company wants to “own” the 49-rupee price point. Dominos, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.