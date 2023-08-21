Domino’s Pizza In Russia Is Filing For Bankruptcy, Shuttering All Its Pizza Parlors There

TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
Fast food pizza shop Domino's will close all 142 of its locations in Russia as its Russian franchiser, plans to file for bankruptcy, according to a company statement.
The fast food pizza shop's parent, DPRussia, said in a statement that because of the "the increasingly challenging environment," its holding company was "compelled to take this step."
That, in turn, "will bring about the termination of the attempted sale process of DPRussia as a going concern and, inevitably, the group’s presence in Russia,” said DP Eurasia added.
The company said in December 2022 that it was reevaluating its presence in Russia due to ongoing war in Ukraine. The company has previously reported that its Russian division has around $5 million in external debt.
Read More
- Domino’s Sells Inflation-Weary India the World’s Cheapest Pizza As Fast Food Fight by American Chains Heats Up
- Yes, Pizza Hut is Putting Pickles on Pizza
- I Tried Pizza Hut’s Pickle Pizza So You Don’t Have To
- NYC Says Its Most Iconic Pizzas Are Polluting the Air
- Papa Johns Blames Higher Pizza Prices for Plummeting Profits
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
- SEC Starts Clamping Down on NFTs, Slaps LA Media Company with $6.1 Million in PenaltiesBusiness
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- McDonald’s ‘No-Poaching’ Antitrust Lawsuit Gets a Second WindBusiness
- Diddy Claims Diageo Sabotaged His Liquor Brand with ‘No Agave’ in Escalating FeudBusiness
- Boston Scientific Shares Up Nearly 6% After Promising Results for AFib Heart DeviceBusiness
- Walt Disney Pictures Visual Effects Workers File to UnionizeBusiness
- Burn, Baby, Burn: Exxon Mobil Says Oil Isn’t Going Away and the World Won’t Meet Its Climate GoalsBusiness
- Credit Repair Companies Reach $2.7 Billion Settlement Over Illegal FeesBusiness
- From India to the Stars: How Karen Mitchell Built a Multi-Million-Dollar Wig BusinessBusiness
- Quiet Cutting May Be the New Quiet Quitting: ReportBusiness
- Avon Parent Natura & Co Explores Body Shop Sale Amid Revenue DropBusiness
- Opioid Distributor Mallinckrodt Subpoenaed by Grand Jury; Files Bankruptcy — AgainBusiness