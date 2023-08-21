Domino’s Pizza In Russia Is Filing For Bankruptcy, Shuttering All Its Pizza Parlors There - The Messenger
Domino’s Pizza In Russia Is Filing For Bankruptcy, Shuttering All Its Pizza Parlors There

All 142 Russian Domino's will close

Lily Meier
The company’s Russian arm has reported around $5 million in external debts.Domino's Russia

Fast food pizza shop Domino's will close all 142 of its locations in Russia as its Russian franchiser, plans to file for bankruptcy, according to a company statement.

The fast food pizza shop's parent, DPRussia, said in a statement that because of the "the increasingly challenging environment," its holding company was "compelled to take this step."

That, in turn, "will bring about the termination of the attempted sale process of DPRussia as a going concern and, inevitably, the group’s presence in Russia,” said DP Eurasia added.  

The company said in December 2022 that it was reevaluating its presence in Russia due to ongoing war in Ukraine. The company has previously reported that its Russian division has around $5 million in external debt.

