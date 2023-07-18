Dollar Unchanged After Hitting 15-Month Low

The U.S. dollar index remained steady Tuesday morning at 99.91 after reaching its lowest number in 15 months last week.

The index, which measures the dollar’s performance against six world currencies including the euro and the Canadian dollar, fell to 99.58 on Friday, its lowest number since April 2022. This comes as markets expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month for the last time this year. Other currencies are rising as new data shows inflation is slowing at home.

“In the short-term, I’m not sure the dollar can move much further,” ING foreign exchange strategist Francesco Pesole told Reuters.

Last week, the U.S. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data Wednesday showing inflation is slowing, signaling more interest rate hikes may no longer be necessary later in the year. In June, U.S. consumer prices grew at their slowest rate in more than two years. The consumer inflation rate was 3%, down from 4% in May.

In contrast, the euro currently sits at a 17-month high of $1.12.

Weak numbers released from China on Monday were not enough to help the U.S. dollar rebound.

“The lack of larger-scale dollar gains on the back of deteriorating Chinese sentiment indicates that markets remain reluctant to build back USD long positions for now,” Pesole said in a note.

China’s gross domestic product grew 6.3% in the second quarter compared to the year before, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The number failed to reach analysts’ 7.3% prediction. Consumer prices and wholesale prices in the world’s second largest economy were also trending down in June. The country’s consumer price index remained flat year-over-year in June after a 0.2% increase in May. Producer prices were down 5.4% from a year before.