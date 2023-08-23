Dollar Tree Fined $1.35 Million for Violating Worker Safety at Thousands of Stores

The U.S. Department of Labor fined Dollar Tree $1.35 million on Wednesday to settle claims that it violated worker safety at thousands of its stores.

The company agreed to conduct a nationwide assessment of violations federal inspectors found at multiple locations. The violations include blocked exits, blocked access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels, and improper material storage at stores nationwide, the Labor Department said.

The settlement gives the company 48 hours to correct hazards after notification from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The company is subject to additional fines of up to $500,000 per uncorrected violation.

“This agreement focuses on improving working conditions at thousands of stores nationwide,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have agreed to significant investments to more effectively identify and correct the root causes of the hazards most commonly found during OSHA inspections, including blocked exits and unstable stacking of materials.”

Since 2017, federal and state OSHA programs have identified more than 300 violations of workplace safety policies, according to the Labor Department.

The latest action against Dollar Tree came in June when OSHA cited Dollar Tree for two repeat violations at one of its stores in Coventry, Rhode Island, and proposed the company pay nearly $295,000 in penalties. In April, OSHA cited stores in East Providence and Pawtucket for obstructing exits and unsafely stacking supplies—Dollar Tree paid more than $539,000 in penalties for those violations.

“We are implementing substantial safety policies, procedures, and training, all intended to safeguard the wellbeing of our associates,” Dollar Tree Chief Operating Officer Mike Creedon said in a statement on Wednesday. “We appreciate the opportunity to engage with OSHA on our safety initiatives as we move forward, seeking to establish our position as a leading retailer in workplace safety.”

Dollar Tree employs 198,000 people and operates 16,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in 48 states and Canada. The Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for nearly $9 billion.