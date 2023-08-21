Dollar General Planning Over 1,000 New Stores as Retail Openings Surpass Closings

Despite retail stores being plagued by closures during the pandemic, planned openings continue to outpace outlets being shuttered.

Approximately 4,500 store openings have been announced for 2023 so far, compared with 3,500 store closings, according to a wee Coresight Research.

Discount stores have announced the most openings. The top five chains with the greatest number of new stores are Dollar General (1,009 new locations), Family Dollar (328), Dollar Tree (308), Five Below (199) and Casey’s General Stores (136).Although more stores are expected to open than close, announced closures have skyrocketed.

Dollar General has announced the most store openings in 2023, but Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are also adding hundreds of locations. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In the past year, major retailers have announced 3% more openings but 79% more closures. At this time last year, retailers planned to open almost 4,400 locations, while closing just 2,000.

The retailers closing the most stores are Bed Bath & Beyond (866 locations), Tuesday Morning (463), CVS Health (300) and 7-Eleven (149).

Though many stores have closed in the past few years, several have shuttered locations just to reopen re-imagined brick-and-mortar types more recently. Among them are Barnes & Noble and Best Buy.