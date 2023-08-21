Dollar General Planning Over 1,000 New Stores as Retail Openings Surpass Closings - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Dollar General Planning Over 1,000 New Stores as Retail Openings Surpass Closings

Still, closings persist, with Bed Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning, CVS and 7-Eleven shuttering the most stores

Published |Updated
Sasha Jones
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Despite retail stores being plagued by closures during the pandemic, planned openings continue to outpace outlets being shuttered.

Approximately 4,500 store openings have been announced for 2023 so far, compared with 3,500 store closings, according to a wee Coresight Research.

Discount stores have announced the most openings. The top five chains with the greatest number of new stores are Dollar General (1,009 new locations), Family Dollar (328), Dollar Tree (308), Five Below (199) and Casey’s General Stores (136).Although more stores are expected to open than close, announced closures have skyrocketed.

Dollar General
Dollar General has announced the most store openings in 2023, but Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are also adding hundreds of locations.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In the past year, major retailers have announced 3% more openings but 79% more closures. At this time last year, retailers planned to open almost 4,400 locations, while closing just 2,000.

The retailers closing the most stores are Bed Bath & Beyond (866 locations), Tuesday Morning (463), CVS Health (300) and 7-Eleven (149).

Though many stores have closed in the past few years, several have shuttered locations just to reopen re-imagined brick-and-mortar types more recently. Among them are Barnes & Noble and Best Buy.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.