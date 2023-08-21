Dollar General Planning Over 1,000 New Stores as Retail Openings Surpass Closings
Still, closings persist, with Bed Bath & Beyond, Tuesday Morning, CVS and 7-Eleven shuttering the most stores
Despite retail stores being plagued by closures during the pandemic, planned openings continue to outpace outlets being shuttered.
Approximately 4,500 store openings have been announced for 2023 so far, compared with 3,500 store closings, according to a wee Coresight Research.
Discount stores have announced the most openings. The top five chains with the greatest number of new stores are Dollar General (1,009 new locations), Family Dollar (328), Dollar Tree (308), Five Below (199) and Casey’s General Stores (136).Although more stores are expected to open than close, announced closures have skyrocketed.
In the past year, major retailers have announced 3% more openings but 79% more closures. At this time last year, retailers planned to open almost 4,400 locations, while closing just 2,000.
The retailers closing the most stores are Bed Bath & Beyond (866 locations), Tuesday Morning (463), CVS Health (300) and 7-Eleven (149).
Though many stores have closed in the past few years, several have shuttered locations just to reopen re-imagined brick-and-mortar types more recently. Among them are Barnes & Noble and Best Buy.
- Big Retailers, Back From the Brink, Are Opening Brick-and-Mortar Stores Again
- Store That Survived 9/11 But Was Closed by COVID Re-Opens in NYC
- Buy Buy Baby and Harmon Eye Revivals With Store Re-Openings
- Black Neighborhoods Are Fighting Dollar Stores: ‘They’re Like an Invasive Species’
- Dad of Jacksonville Mass Shooter Called Police on Him as He Was Opening Fire on Dollar General Customers
- Florida Gunman Who Fatally Shot 3 at Dollar General Store Was Out To Kill Black People: Sheriff
- American Airlines Slapped With Record $4.1 Million Fine for Tarmac DelaysBusiness
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Hawaiian Electric Shares Rebound After Utility Calls County Lawsuit ‘Factually and Legally Irresponsible’Business
- Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Decision to Hold Him in Jail While Awaiting TrialBusiness
- Winemakers Tearing Down Vineyards in FranceBusiness
- Why Are Restaurant Prices Rising Faster Than Inflation?Business
- Nordstrom Flagship Store in San Francisco Shuttered After 35 YearsBusiness
- Shares of World’s Most Indebted Property Firm Plummet 90%Business
- Transgender Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Honored for Work Documenting Her Transition on Social MediaBusiness
- Unifor Joins UAW in Authorizing Strikes Against ‘Big Three’ Automakers If NecessaryBusiness
- Is Buffett Bracing for a Recession?Business
- 3M May Settle Defective Earplugs Lawsuits for Over $5.5 BillionBusiness