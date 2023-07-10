Dollar General Owes OSHA $21 Million in Unpaid Fines for Workplace Violations

Retailer Dollar General owes the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) $21 million in penalties after numerous inspections by the agency uncovered workplace violations across its brick-and-mortar stores.

Since 2017, the government agency has conducted more than 240 inspections across the discount retailer’s chain outlets. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company has an estimated 18,000 stores across 47 states, and employs more than 175,000 workers.

The agency’s most recent federal workplace safety inspection in October 2022 in Lamesa, Texas, raised more concerns, prompting OSHA to add Dollar General to its Severe Violator Enforcement Program. Employers are added to this program after the agency has concluded that the employer has repeated or failed to address specific violations, or has shown an indifference towards providing a safe and healthy work environment.

During that inspection, OSHA found a number of workplace hazards including exit routes and walkways that were blocked, merchandise unsafely stacked, and conditions that exposed employees to fire hazards.

“Dollar General’s pattern of blocking emergency exits and pathways with boxes of merchandise, rolling carts and other materials jeopardizes the safety of everyone in their stores,” OSHA Area Director Elizabeth Linda Rough in Lubbock, Texas said in a statement.

Dollar General did not respond immediately to a request from The Messenger for comment.

Following the Lamesa inspection, OSHA issued four citations to Dollar General for its repreated violations, totaling to a $294,646 fine. It then proposed nearly $4.5 million in penalties after the agency conducted additional inspections in Alabama, Florida, Maine, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin, the agency said.

Findings in Lamesa are in line with the string of violations the retailer has repeatedly had in that date back to 2017. According to OSHA, the retailer has only paid $4 million.

In June of this year, Dollar General's first-quarter earnings report detailed that the company’s net sales rose 6.8% to $9.3 billion, up from the $8.8 billion it had booked during the year-ago period.

During it’s earnings call, the company’s shareholders voted to create an independent audit into worker safety, per Retail Dive.

Following the company’s earnings call, the company said it was still "awaiting the final report," and would "report the final results in a Form 8-K with the required period.”



Should Dollar General refuse to pay its fines to OSHA, the agency can take additional enforcement actions, including criminal charges, Lee Marchessault, president of Workplace Safety Solutions, a Vermont-based consulting firm told Retail Dive.