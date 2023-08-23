Labor Department Finds 13 Sonic Drive-Ins Violated Child Labor Laws - The Messenger
Labor Department Finds 13 Sonic Drive-Ins Violated Child Labor Laws

Investigations made by the department found the restaurants employed 91 minors to work longer hours than legally allowed

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Atticus Franchise Group faces a $25,000 civil penalty, while 3497 Beaufort Limited Partnership faces a $36,012 fine.Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Labor is issuing over $61,000 in civil penalties after a series of investigations revealed that two Sonic Drive-In franchisees in South Carolina employed 91 minors under the age of 16 to work longer hours than legally allowed.  

The investigations made under the purview of the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division found Atticus Franchise Group illegally employed 36 children 14 and 15 years old between March 2021 and October 2022. 

The Atlanta-based private equity firm operates 60 Sonic Drive-In locations across South Carolina, Georgia and Texas, according to the Labor Department. Atticus Franchise Group faces a $25,000 civil penalty for violations at eight of its South Carolina Sonic locations.

The Labor Department's investigations reveal that across the eight Atticus-operated Sonics, children worked shifts after 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1, and past 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day. The investigations also detail that children worked more than three hours on school days and over eight hours on non-school days. In some instances, children were working above 18 hours during the school week, the DOL said. 

Child labor laws state that 14- and 15-year-olds cannot work more than eight hours on a non-school day, no more than 18 hours during a school week and no more than 40 hours a week when school is out of session. Additionally, the department outlines that children can only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. except between June 1 and Labor Day, when hours are extended to 9 p.m.

The DOL found another company, 3497 Beaufort Limited Partnership, and its parent, Boom Inc., employed 55 children ages 14 and 15 to work longer hours than legally allowed at five of its South Carolina Sonic franchise locations. The department issued a $36,012 fine to the 8-year-old company for violations at the locations. 

Jamie Benefiel, district director of the DOL's Wage and Hour Division office in Columbia, S.C., said in a statement that “child labor regulations ensure young workers can gain valuable work experience without interfering with their education or endangering their safety.” 

In 2022, the division said that it found child labor violations involving more than 3,870 children across the country, a 60 percent increase since 2018. So far, the division has issued penalties of more than $4.3 million to employers in a bid to address rampant child labor violations.

