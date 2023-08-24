Musk’s SpaceX Sued by DOJ for Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday for allegedly discriminating against refugees and asylees in its hiring practices.
The lawsuit says that between September 2018 and May 2022, SpaceX allegedly discouraged asylees and refugees from applying or being considered for jobs due to their citizenship status.
According to the lawsuit, SpaceX allegedly claimed that it could only hire U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, citing "export control laws." The DOJ said, however, that the laws do not impose such hiring restrictions.
Under the laws, companies can hire asylees and refugees for the same positions as U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
In one example cited in the lawsuit, a recruiter in August 2021 rejected an asylee applicant using the code "not authorized to work/ITAR ineligible" and said SpaceX could not hire him because he was not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. The manager noted that the applicant had "some impressive experience listed."
ITAR, or International Traffic in Arms Regulations, do not require SpaceX to treat asylees and refugees differently than citizens or green card holders, according to the DOJ.
SpaceX hired only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents between September 2018 and September 2020.
“Our investigation found that SpaceX failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status and imposed what amounted to a ban on their hire regardless of their qualification, in violation of federal law,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Clarke added that the investigation found that SpaceX "actively discouraged" asylees and refugees from seeking jobs at the company.
The lawsuit includes all jobs at SpaceX, not just those that require advanced degrees.
