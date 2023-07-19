Justice Department and FTC Roll Out New M&A Guidelines for Digital Age - The Messenger
Justice Department and FTC Roll Out New M&A Guidelines for Digital Age

The guidelines deal with "multi-sided platforms" or marketplaces like Amazon and eBay

Patrick Cooley
The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission issued new guidance Wednesday on when it will challenge corporate mergers and acquisitions, part of an effort to bring antitrust enforcement into the digital age, according to various media reports.

The move is part of an aggressive push to rein in mergers that the Biden Administration considers to be bad for consumers and could stifle free market competition. Current FTC Chair Lina Khan has aggressive about challenging mergers, according to CNBC.

The rules tackle both horizontal mergers — when a company acquires a competitor, capturing a greater share of the market — and vertical mergers — which give a single corporation greater control over the flow of goods.

Lina Khan chair of FTC
Lina Khan is the chair of the Federal Trade Commission.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images
Not all of the guidance is new. One of the guidelines, for example, says that mergers should not increase the chances of any company gaining a monopoly, which has long been a focus of the DOJ and FTC.

Other key points involve multi-sided platforms where users can buy and sell goods from third parties (multi-sided platforms include online marketplaces such as eBay or Amazon).

"The goal of this update is to better reflect how the agencies determine a merger’s effect on competition in the modern economy and evaluate proposed mergers under the law," a DOJ news release said.

In a briefing with reporters Tuesday evening, an FTC official said that the guidelines on multi-sided platforms most applies to digital markets, according to Axios.

The official said the guidelines should give the judges who hear merger and acquisition cases the clarity they’ve been asking for, CNBC reported. Workers are only mentioned once, in a section that says mergers should not decrease competition for employees.

The government released 13 key points in its new guidance, which say that mergers should not allow a single company to gain too much market share or control over an industry.

The move comes as the government is challenging tech giant Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard, which is considered a vertical merger because Microsoft sells the XBOX, a video game console on which numerous Activision games are played.

Last week a federal court declined the government’s request to stop the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. The deal still faces a lengthy path to approval.

Regulators have approved mergers in the past even after expressing concern about the impact on free market competition.

The Obama Administration, for example, allowed Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to merge in 2015, even after it expressed misgivings about the deal.

