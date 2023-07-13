Disney CEO Says DeSantis’ Claims That the Company Sexualizes Children Are ‘Preposterous and Inaccurate’

Disney CEO Bob Iger defended the company Thursday against claims by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that the entertainment conglomerate profits from sexualizing kids.

"I don't want to engage in the specifics except to say that it's not our goal to be involved in a culture war," Iger said on a far-ranging interview with CNBC's David Faber from Sun Valley, Idaho. His goal, Iger said, is to tell "wonderful stories" that positively impact the world. "The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, just is preposterous and inaccurate."

DeSantis, who's running for the GOP nomination for president against former President Donald Trump, has been attacking Disney on the campaign trail. Frequently criticizing the Magic Kingdom as too "woke" due to its support of LGBTQ+ principles, DeSantis has begun to lob new accusations against the company in recent weeks.

"I know in Florida they [Disney] basically called the shots for many, many decades. But there's a new sheriff in town and we don't subcontract our leadership out to woke corporations," DeSantis said in a campaign speech last month. "We stand for the protection of our children. We reject the sexualization of our children. We will fight against anybody who seeks to rob them of their innocence."

The Republican backlash against Disney reached a fevered pitch in June when Trump was indicted in June on federal charges of obstructing justice and retaining classified documents. A group of neo-Nazis protested the indictment outside Walt Disney World, which Iger said "horrified him."

He said it worried him that anyone would provoke that "level of intolerance or even hate," and that he was concerned it could lead to "dangerous action."

The 72-year-old media mogul just announced that he plans to stay at the helm of Disney through 2026. Iger, who was brought back to the company in November after the board ousted Bob Chapek, was expected to find a successor and step down when his current two-year contract expires at the end of next year.

Disney CEO Robert Iger attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Disney and DeSantis have been duking it out in the courts for months in a bitter battle over the company's oversight in Florida. The tourism oversight district that DeSantis appointed to oversee Disney World’s operations sued the company over a property dispute earlier this year.

The company, which countersued and scuttled plans to build a $1 billion campus in Florida, contends that the legal battle is politically motivated.

"Just over a year ago, Disney expressed a political view that Governor DeSantis did not like," Disney argued in a court filing in May. "In response, the Governor unleashed a campaign of retaliation, weaponizing the power of government to punish Disney for its protected speech."