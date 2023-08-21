Disneyland Paris Reportedly Fires Employee Over Waffle Incident

A 20-year-old Disneyland employee in Paris, Loris Taboureau, was reportedly fired after he refused a request to add whipped cream and Nutella to a customer's waffles.

The company cited the waffle incident in its termination letter to Taboureau, who was fired on Aug. 14, according to local newspaper Le Parisien. A guest who ordered the waffles on June 26 later complained to the park about Taboureau's tone, saying he was "nonchalant," Inside the Magic reported.

Taboureau, however, said he told the customers they were allowed to get one of the toppings, but not both. He told local press his participation in strikes against Disney in May and June contributed, at least in part, to his termination.

“It’s a company in which I liked to work and to which I dedicated my days for a year. The only time I failed to bring the magic to life, I was immediately fired,” Taboureau said in a translated statement by WDW News Today.

Taboureau was featured in photos of the strike published by Le Monde earlier this summer.

Disneyland Paris did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.