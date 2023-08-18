Disney vs DeSantis: Magic Kingdom Hits Back with New Countersuit Against Florida Tourism Board

Disney escalated its fight against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a fresh countersuit against his hand-picked tourism board that sued the Magic Kingdom to block its control of the land surrounding the Orlando park earlier this year.

“Amid a climate of escalating retaliation against Disney by the Florida government, Disney sought de-escalation, including through several attempts to spark a productive dialogue with the DeSantis Administration. These efforts were unsuccessful” Disney says in its lawsuit filed Thursday in the Orange County Circuit Court.

Disney is alleging that DeSantis, a Republican, wrongfully removed members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board that Disney had selected, according to the suit. In doing so, DeSantis violated a contract the state board had with the company. Disney is arguing for $50,000 as well as a new board.

After DeSantis announced in February that the government would appoint the board, he replaced all five members.

The mouse house sued the board in April, asking the federal court to stop Florida's government from allegedly violating its free speech.

The dispute has been escalating all year.

In February 2023, Disney argued that DeSantis changed the policy for the District Board election so that representatives were no longer elected by land owners, but hand-picked by state officials instead.

DeSantis then announced plans in April to introduce GOP-backed legislation that would “make sure that people understand that you don’t get to put your own company over the will of the people of Florida." His office later released a statement claiming “Disney’s corporate kingdom is over.”

Disney sued Florida's government in April over purported free speech violations. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Central Tourism Board initially sued Disney in May over a deal it made with the previous board that gave it "absolute" control over the area, the board said in its suit.

The acrimony between Florida's conservative governor and Disney began when the company took a stand against the state's so-called “don’t say gay” bill. Signed into law by DeSantis in March 2022, the “Parental Rights in Education” law prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classes.

"Just over a year ago, Disney expressed a political view that Governor DeSantis did not like," Disney argued in a court filing in May. "In response, the Governor unleashed a campaign of retaliation, weaponizing the power of government to punish Disney for its protected speech."

DeSantis, who's running for the GOP nomination for president against former President Donald Trump, has been attacking Disney on the campaign trail. Frequently criticizing the Magic Kingdom as too "woke" due to its support of LGBTQ+ principles, DeSantis has begun to lob new accusations against the company in recent weeks.

"I know in Florida they [Disney] basically called the shots for many, many decades. But there's a new sheriff in town and we don't subcontract our leadership out to woke corporations," DeSantis said in a campaign speech in June. "We stand for the protection of our children. We reject the sexualization of our children. We will fight against anybody who seeks to rob them of their innocence."