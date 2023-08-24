Disney Shares Plunge 38% Since Start of DeSantis Feud  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Disney Shares Plunge 38% Since Start of DeSantis Feud 

Media giant on track to close Thursday at nine-year low

Published |Updated
Bruce Gil
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Disney shares have plunged 38% since the start of the media conglomerate’s feud with U.S. presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. 

Shares were down 3.6% to $82.72 in Thursday afternoon trading, on track to close at a nine-year low. The last time Disney shares closed below $84 was on October 17, 2014, when they closed at $83.83 a share.

Disney shares have been on the decline even before March 9, 2022, when then-chief executive Bob Chapek told investors that he called Gov. DeSantis to share his concerns over a state bill commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Now a law, it restricts public school teachers from instructing on topics regarding gender diversity and sexual orientation. 

“I called Governor DeSantis this morning to express our disappointment and concern that if the legislation becomes law, it could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary, and transgender kids and families,” Chapek told investors at the company’s annual shareholders meeting. 

Disney sued Florida's government in April over purported free speech violations.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The company’s shares closed at $133.65 that day. 

Since then, Disney and DeSantis have faced off in a litigious back-and-forth after DeSantis revoked long-standing special governing and taxing privileges Disney had in the state. 

Read More

In May, Disney amended its lawsuit against the governor for what it called a "targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.