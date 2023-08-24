Disney Shares Plunge 38% Since Start of DeSantis Feud
Media giant on track to close Thursday at nine-year low
Disney shares have plunged 38% since the start of the media conglomerate’s feud with U.S. presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.
Shares were down 3.6% to $82.72 in Thursday afternoon trading, on track to close at a nine-year low. The last time Disney shares closed below $84 was on October 17, 2014, when they closed at $83.83 a share.
Disney shares have been on the decline even before March 9, 2022, when then-chief executive Bob Chapek told investors that he called Gov. DeSantis to share his concerns over a state bill commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Now a law, it restricts public school teachers from instructing on topics regarding gender diversity and sexual orientation.
“I called Governor DeSantis this morning to express our disappointment and concern that if the legislation becomes law, it could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary, and transgender kids and families,” Chapek told investors at the company’s annual shareholders meeting.
The company’s shares closed at $133.65 that day.
Since then, Disney and DeSantis have faced off in a litigious back-and-forth after DeSantis revoked long-standing special governing and taxing privileges Disney had in the state.
- Disney Said to Scuttle $1 Billion Investment in Florida Amid DeSantis Feud
- Trump Blasts DeSantis’ Disney Feud, Says He Wanted to Show ‘What a Tough Guy He Is’
- DeSantis-Controlled Disney World District Abolishes Diversity, Equity Initiatives
- Disney CEO Says DeSantis’ Claims That the Company Sexualizes Children Are ‘Preposterous and Inaccurate’
- Ron DeSantis Seeks Dismissal Of Disney Lawsuit Over Special District Control, Claims Immunity
- Disney Expands Lawsuit Against DeSantis
In May, Disney amended its lawsuit against the governor for what it called a "targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech."
