Disney Looks to Pare Back TV Holdings, Including ESPN and ABC News, CEO Says

Disney could pare back its TV holdings, including sports franchise ESPN and legacy cable networks National Geographic, CEO Bob Iger said Thursday.

The company, which owns an 80% stake in ESPN, is open to potentially selling some of that equity in the sports network, which is being converted into a standalone streaming service, Iger said in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC's David Faber. The company has had early conversations with potential strategic partners that could improve ESPN’s content and distribution, Iger said, declining to say who.

ESPN+, the network’s streaming service, doesn’t offer customers access to the ESPN channel itself, nor does it include NBA and NFL telecasts, which are currently only available on TV. The planned standalone ESPN streaming service will give cord-cutters direct access to the channel, according to Techcrunch.

Disney owns an 80% stake in ESPN. Hearst owns the remaining 20%. Gustavo Caballero / Stringer Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Iger also said he was open to selling or spinning off Disney’s legacy cable networks, including FX and National Geographic, as well as ABC News. Around 50% of Americans no longer pay for cable TV, according to Cord Cutters News.

"The challenges are greater than I had anticipated," Iger said. "The disruption of the traditional TV business is most notable. If anything, the disruption of that business has happened to a greater extent than even I was aware."

Disney has also gone through several waves of layoffs this year. In February, Iger announced the company would slash 7,000 employees before the summer as part of a reorganization plan that would save Disney $5.5 billion.

Box Office Bombs

However, Iger contended that the company is still No. 1 at the global box office, and its recent struggles have been caused by overworked employees and a diluted focus.

While Disney pulled in $3.4 billion worldwide during the first six months of the year, it has suffered backlash over recent films that failed to meet expectations. For example, Disney’s “Lightyear” underperformed, earning just $226 million on a $200 million budget, as did “Strange World,” which made $73.6 million at the box office on a budget of $180 million.

Billboard above the El Capitan Entertainment Centre promoting Disney Pixar movie 'Lightyear.' The movie underperformed at the Box Office. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Disney is slowing down how many TV series and movies it will make for its Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as part of an effort to restore focus and cut costs, Iger said. He added that Marvel, in particular, had never been in the television business at a serious level when it began churning out more movies and TV series at the same time.

"In our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond, in terms of their time and their focus, where they had been," Iger said.

Several of Disney's recent movies, including some from its Pixar studio, have gone directly to its streaming service, Disney+. Iger said he expects the company's streaming offerings, which include Hulu and ESPN+, to grow, with the platform's combined assets increasing engagement.

About 40% of new Disney+ subscribers have opted-in for advertiser-supported services, and the company is looking into more "surgical" tailored advertising in the future with AI technology helping direct relevant ads to customers, according to Iger.

The streaming service’s quick growth, which shot to 100 million subscribers just 16 months after launch, may have inhibited the platform.

"We were a victim of our own success ... we anticipated that we would sign up to 5 million subscribers in the first year of operation — we signed up 10 million in the first 24 hours," Iger said.

But, last quarter, the platform lost 4 million subscribers, although Iger said at the time that the losses were offset by price increases. Last year, in an effort to bolster the platform’s subscriber count, Disney added a cheaper, ad-supported tier, and in May it was announced that Disney+ and Hulu would merge into a single app.