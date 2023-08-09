Disney is cracking down on password sharing and upping the cost of ad-free watching of its flagship streaming services, CEO Bob Iger said Wednesday.

The Magic Kingdom is raising the cost to watch its premium Disney+ service without ads by 27%, from $10.99 to $13.99 a month. Ad-free Hulu is rising 20%, form $14.99 to $17.99 a month. The prices of ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will still cost $7.99 a month apiece or $9.99 if bundled together, the company said.

ESPN+ will rise from $9.99 to $10.99 a month. The price changes take effect Oct. 12.

The price changes were unveiled as Disney announced that it swung to a loss during its most recent quarter — despite a boost in revenue at Hulu and improvement at Disney+.

“Maintaining access to our content for as broad an audience as possible is top of mind for us, which is why pricing for our stand alone ad supported Disney plus and Hulu offerings will remain unchanged" Iger said on a conference call with analysts.

Overall results were mixed. Revenue rose 4% to $22.3 billion for the three months ended July 1, up 4% from $21.5 billion this time last year, the company said the company in releasing its fiscal third quarter earnings Wednesday. However, the company lost $460 million, on an unadjusted basis, from a $1.4 billion gain during the same time last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.03 per share, beating analysts expectations of 96 cents, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. The company's shares rose by about 3.5% in afterhours trading.

The company has been struggling to recover from park losses during the pandemic months, prompting Iger's return in November. His contract was recently through December 2026.

Operating income for Disney's parks and experiences division declined 13% in the U.S. to $1.44 billion.

The company's been hit with a number of high profile controversies in recent months. In May, Iger said Disney was ditching plans for a $1 billion Florida corporate campus, escalating a public spat with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Disney and been going head to head with the DeSantis, suing him in April for his "relentless campaign to weaponize government power, according to The Washington Post.

When asked about the rumors that Disney may be sold, Iger said "its not something we obsess about," refusing to speculate on a possible sale.