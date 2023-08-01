Disney CEO Bob Iger Reportedly Taps Former Mouse House Execs as Advisors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Disney CEO Bob Iger Reportedly Taps Former Mouse House Execs as Advisors

The Disney boss goes back to the old team, tapping Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer to advise Disney on the future of ESPN

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Both Tom Staggs (left) and Kevin Mayer have been considered potential descendents to Iger’s throne. ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP via Getty Images; PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Bob Iger is reportedly bringing back Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer as consultants at the company, according to Puck News. Both Staggs, the former chief operating officer most recently, and Mayer, the former chairman of direct-to-consumer, had been rumored candidates for CEO at the media empire once Iger steps down.

The former Disney executives were specifically brought on to advise ESPN, according to Axios.

Mayer and Staggs are founders and co-CEOs at Candle Media, an entertainment company backed by Blackstone. Mayer previously was the Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International at Disney. He was also Chief Strategy Officer at Mickey Mouse's empire. After leaving Disney he went on to serve as CEO of TikTok.

Staggs served as chairman of Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts as well as chief operating officer of the company. He is currently a partner at Smash Capital and on the board of Spotify.

Read More

This comes after Iger ruffled feathers with his CNBC interview in mid-July. The interview followed the renewal of Iger’s Disney contract through 2026. Iger called the writers strike and at the time, impending actors strike, “very disturbing” and will have “very, very damaging effect on the whole business.” Industry insiders including SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Disney family member Abigail Disney, and a former breaking bad star were not happy with Iger's comments.

Disney did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.