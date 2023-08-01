Disney CEO Bob Iger Reportedly Taps Former Mouse House Execs as Advisors

Bob Iger is reportedly bringing back Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer as consultants at the company, according to Puck News. Both Staggs, the former chief operating officer most recently, and Mayer, the former chairman of direct-to-consumer, had been rumored candidates for CEO at the media empire once Iger steps down.

The former Disney executives were specifically brought on to advise ESPN, according to Axios.

Mayer and Staggs are founders and co-CEOs at Candle Media, an entertainment company backed by Blackstone. Mayer previously was the Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International at Disney. He was also Chief Strategy Officer at Mickey Mouse's empire. After leaving Disney he went on to serve as CEO of TikTok.

Staggs served as chairman of Walt Disney World Parks and Resorts as well as chief operating officer of the company. He is currently a partner at Smash Capital and on the board of Spotify.

This comes after Iger ruffled feathers with his CNBC interview in mid-July. The interview followed the renewal of Iger’s Disney contract through 2026. Iger called the writers strike and at the time, impending actors strike, “very disturbing” and will have “very, very damaging effect on the whole business.” Industry insiders including SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Disney family member Abigail Disney, and a former breaking bad star were not happy with Iger's comments.

Disney did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.