Discover Stock Plunges Following CEO’s Immediate Departure - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Discover Stock Plunges Following CEO’s Immediate Departure

The giant credit card company has admitted to overcharging merchants

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Credit card giant Discover is looking for a new leader following an admission that it has overcharged merchants since 2007.Courtesy Image/Discover Financial Services

Discover shares sank nearly 10% on Tuesday following the immediate departure of its chief executive officer, Roger Hochschild.

In filing its second quarter earnings last month, the Riverwoods, Ill.-based financial services company admitted that it has been overcharging merchants since mid-2007 due to a classification error, and that the matter is under investigation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

After the market closed on Monday, Discover announced that Hochschild was stepping down immediately from his post and the company's board. It did not cite a reason for his departure. He has served as CEO since 2018.

"The Board and Roger have agreed that now is the right time to transition leadership, and we thank Roger for his 25 years of service to the Company," said Discover Chairman Tom Maheras in a statement.

John Owen, a Discover board member and a former Regions Financial executive, will serve as interim CEO and president. Discover said it will work with a global executive search firm to find a permanent replacement.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.