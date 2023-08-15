Discover Stock Plunges Following CEO’s Immediate Departure

Discover shares sank nearly 10% on Tuesday following the immediate departure of its chief executive officer, Roger Hochschild.
In filing its second quarter earnings last month, the Riverwoods, Ill.-based financial services company admitted that it has been overcharging merchants since mid-2007 due to a classification error, and that the matter is under investigation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
After the market closed on Monday, Discover announced that Hochschild was stepping down immediately from his post and the company's board. It did not cite a reason for his departure. He has served as CEO since 2018.
"The Board and Roger have agreed that now is the right time to transition leadership, and we thank Roger for his 25 years of service to the Company," said Discover Chairman Tom Maheras in a statement.
John Owen, a Discover board member and a former Regions Financial executive, will serve as interim CEO and president. Discover said it will work with a global executive search firm to find a permanent replacement.
