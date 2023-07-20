Discover Stock Plunges After Admitting it Overcharged Merchants, Discloses Regulatory Probe - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Discover Stock Plunges After Admitting it Overcharged Merchants, Discloses Regulatory Probe

The credit card issuer revealed in its earnings report that it has been overcharging merchants since mid-2007 due to a classification error

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is investigating Discover, the company revealed in its second-quarter earnings release.George Rose/Getty Images

Shares of Discover plunged Thursday after the credit card issuer disclosed a $365 million error and regulatory probe the day before.

The financial services company on Wednesday revealed in its second quarter earnings that it has been overcharging merchants since mid-2007 due to a classification error, and that the matter is under investigation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Discover stock fell nearly 16% to $102.45 a share on Thursday. Year-to-date, the stock is still up about 4.4%.

The company said the mistake came from classifying certain credit-card accounts into the highest merchant pricing tiers. This affected businesses but not cardholders.

Read More

"Management is taking actions to correct the card product misclassification going forward and to prepare a program to compensate affected direct merchants and merchant acquirer," the company said.

The mistake was not material to Discover's financial statements, the company said, and it estimated that its liability to repay merchants totaled $365 million. "However, given differences in individual merchant agreements, changes in network terms, and availability of historical data, it is difficult to determine the final amount of potential refunds at this time," the company said.

Discover's second quarter earnings report was otherwise strong. It said it earned $901 million, or $3.54 a share, in the second quarter, compared with $1.1 billion, or $3.93 a share, during the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 21% to $3.9 billion.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.