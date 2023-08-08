Digital subscriptions revenue at the New York Times Company climbed 13% in the second-quarter as the Gray Lady added 180,000 new paid subscribers while print readers fell, the company said Tuesday.

Digital sales helped buoy an otherwise sinking print operation. Advertising revenue online also grew by 6.5%, which was enough to make up for the 8.6% fall in print ad sales. Total subscription revenue rose by 6.8% to $409.6 million while ad sales eked out a 0.3% gain to $117.8 million, the company said in its second-quarter earnings statement.

The company had 9.88 million paid subscribers in the second quarter, up 1.5% from 9.73 million paid subscribers across its print and digital products in the first quarter. Of these, 9.19 million were digital-only subscribers, up 180,000 from the first quarter and 780,000 from a year ago.

More than half of new digital subscribers bundled their services, and more than a third of the Times' nearly 10 million subscribers are now bundle or multiproduct subscribers, Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer of The New York Times Company, said in the report.

The Times has been pushing its "All Access" subscription, which costs $6.25 a week and gives readers access to the entirety of its range of news, games, recipes and sports coverage.

Within the second quarter, more than one million subscribers began paying higher rates, and the company is expecting to notify 1.5 million subscribers of price increases by the end of 2023, CFO William Bardeen told analysts on an earnings call. Digital subscription revenues are expected to increase by 14% to 17% in the third quarter compared to last year, he said.

Adjusted operating profit, which excludes depreciation, amortization, severance, employer pension plan withdrawal costs and special items, was $92.2 million in the second quarter, up almost 21% from $76.2 million a year before.

On an unadjusted basis, the company's profit slid by about 25% to $46.6 million in the 12 months ended June.

Total revenue rose 6.3% to $590.9 million, from $555.7 million in the same period a year earlier.

Shares of the company rose nearly 8% at market open following the release.

The Athletic, the sports site the Times bought for $550 million in January 2022, narrowed its losses to $7.8 million from $12.6 million during the same time last year. The Times attributed the improvement to more digital subscription and advertising revenues.

Adjusted earnings per share were 38 cents, which blew out analysts’ expectations of 21 cents, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Last month, The New York Times cut its Sports department to rely on its sports reporting from The Athletic.

The New York Times Guild, the union representing employees of the Times, ratified a new contract with the publication in June to implement a $65,000 salary floor and immediate raises for all union members.