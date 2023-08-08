New York Times Adds 180,000 New Paid Subscribers, Ad Sales Up But Weak - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

New York Times Adds 180,000 New Paid Subscribers, Ad Sales Up But Weak

The Athletic, the sports site the Times bought for $550 million in January 2022, lost less money in the second quarter, too

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The New York Times Company reported its second quarter earnings on Tuesday morning.Ramin Talaie/Getty Images

Digital subscriptions revenue at the New York Times Company climbed 13% in the second-quarter as the Gray Lady added 180,000 new paid subscribers while print readers fell, the company said Tuesday.

Digital sales helped buoy an otherwise sinking print operation. Advertising revenue online also grew by 6.5%, which was enough to make up for the 8.6% fall in print ad sales. Total subscription revenue rose by 6.8% to $409.6 million while ad sales eked out a 0.3% gain to $117.8 million, the company said in its second-quarter earnings statement.

The company had 9.88 million paid subscribers in the second quarter, up 1.5% from 9.73 million paid subscribers across its print and digital products in the first quarter. Of these, 9.19 million were digital-only subscribers, up 180,000 from the first quarter and 780,000 from a year ago.

More than half of new digital subscribers bundled their services, and more than a third of the Times' nearly 10 million subscribers are now bundle or multiproduct subscribers, Meredith Kopit Levien, president and chief executive officer of The New York Times Company, said in the report.

Read More

The Times has been pushing its "All Access" subscription, which costs $6.25 a week and gives readers access to the entirety of its range of news, games, recipes and sports coverage.

Within the second quarter, more than one million subscribers began paying higher rates, and the company is expecting to notify 1.5 million subscribers of price increases by the end of 2023, CFO William Bardeen told analysts on an earnings call. Digital subscription revenues are expected to increase by 14% to 17% in the third quarter compared to last year, he said.

Adjusted operating profit, which excludes depreciation, amortization, severance, employer pension plan withdrawal costs and special items, was $92.2 million in the second quarter, up almost 21% from $76.2 million a year before.

On an unadjusted basis, the company's profit slid by about 25% to $46.6 million in the 12 months ended June.

Total revenue rose 6.3% to $590.9 million, from $555.7 million in the same period a year earlier.

Shares of the company rose nearly 8% at market open following the release.

The Athletic, the sports site the Times bought for $550 million in January 2022, narrowed its losses to $7.8 million from $12.6 million during the same time last year. The Times attributed the improvement to more digital subscription and advertising revenues.

Adjusted earnings per share were 38 cents, which blew out analysts’ expectations of 21 cents, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Last month, The New York Times cut its Sports department to rely on its sports reporting from The Athletic.

The New York Times Guild, the union representing employees of the Times, ratified a new contract with the publication in June to implement a $65,000 salary floor and immediate raises for all union members.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.