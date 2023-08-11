Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? - The Messenger
Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue?

Sources close to Blankfein and his successor, David Solomon, are denying a NYT report. They say Blankfein simply told Solomon that he would do whatever he could to help

Ben White
Blankfein at an event in Washington in 2014 when he was chairman and CEO of Goldman.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The corporate drama swirling around Goldman Sachs continued to roll on this week with The New York Times suggesting on Friday that the former Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein had offered to return in some official capacity to help stabilize the storied Wall Street investment bank, which has hit heavy turbulence of late under current CEO David Solomon. 

Only there's one small problem. 

People close to both Blankfein and Solomon say no such offer was ever made. These sources say Blankfein – who retains a significant stake in the bank and is in fact disturbed by its recent performance – had a conversation with Solomon in which he offered his informal assistance in whatever form was desired. 

That included doing town hall meetings or having conversations with clients or anything else that might be of help to Solomon, who, as The Messenger has previously reported in detail, is under heavy pressure from current and former partners. They are concerned both about Goldman's financial performance and a spate of negative stories about Solomon's personal behavior, including his disc jockey performances and liberal use of private airplanes. 

New York Magazine on Friday added to the Solomon drama with a piece wondering whether the current top Goldman executive is “Too Big a Jerk” to run the firm.  

But the notion that Blankfein, who left Goldman at the end of 2018, would somehow ride back onto the scene in an executive capacity was greeted with mockery among both current and former partners. Blankfein himself declined official comment as did a Goldman spokesperson. 

One current senior partner called it “absurd” that Blankfein would attempt a return. 

“Look, Lloyd is as frustrated as anyone by the missteps and the bad headlines, and he’s made that very clear to David and many others,” the partner said, referencing a Goldman event in Miami early this year in which Blankfein spoke to partners about his concerns over the direction of the bank. “But all he did after Miami was suggest that maybe there were some ways he could be of assistance.” 

Another current Goldman official said that Blankfein “did not offer to come back to Goldman Sachs. He offered to be helpful. And that offer was received graciously, not turned down.” 

Details aside, multiple current and former senior Goldman partners have told The Messenger that they would prefer to see an end to the Solomon era. The bank hit a new low in July with a dismal quarterly earnings performance that saw profits drop 60 percent, badly missing analyst expectations.

Goldman has been struggling under a failed effort to expand its franchise from high-end, bespoke banking into retail financial services. 

Analysts expect that the firm’s performance is likely to turn up in future quarters but perhaps not by enough to save Solomon, who retains few defenders within the bank. 

Goldman said this week that John Rogers, long-time whisperer to both the bank’s board and multiple CEOs, would step back from his role as chief of staff. Rogers will retain his influential role as secretary to the board. 

The Messenger previously reported that Rogers, a Washington and Wall Street legend, had lost confidence in Solomon and wanted to see a new chief executive. At the time, a Goldman spokesperson strongly denied those reports. 

While Blankfein is not coming back, speculation about potential successors has focused on the possible return of former CFO Stephen Scherr, currently CEO of car rental company Hertz.

Another potential solution, according to people close to Goldman, would feature a combination of two current executives, Jim Espositio, now the London-based co-head of global banking and markets, and Marc Nachmann, global co-head of asset and wealth management. 

But at least for this weekend, Solomon remains, Blankfein is not returning and the Goldman drama rolls on. 

