Diane Sawyer’s Martha’s Vineyard Estate Could Be Yours for $24 Million

A Martha’s Vineyard home owned for nearly 30 years by Diane Sawyer and her late husband Mike Nichols was listed at $24 million on Thursday.

The TV anchor and director of The Graduate purchased the seaside property in 1995 for $5.3 million, Mark Jenkins, the realtor on the listing told The Messenger.

The home, built in 1937, is set on 30 acres, with 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The estate features four houses, a tennis court and pool. You may not even need the pool as the home comes with 2,000 feet of beach access.

The pool has ocean views. Bob Gothard

Sawyer and Nichols have not been the home's only celebrity inhabitants. The home was initially built for Katharine Cornell, a Broadway actress, and has been visited by Eleanor Roosevelt and Helen Keller, according to Jenkins.

The Vineyard has long been a haven for the famous with residents including Barack and Michelle Obama, Larry David and Oprah Winfrey.

“The rhythms of summer have changed” with “less free time for long visits on the island,” Sawyer said on the move to sell the property, according to The Wall Street Journal.

One of the property’s 10 bedrooms Bob Gothard

Nichols, who died in 2014, “spearheaded” work done on the property, and while the couple didn’t make any changes structurally, “they restored and have continued to maintain it in absolutely impeccable condition,” according to Jenkins.