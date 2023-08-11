Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?

Diamonds are now cheaper. Does that mean more people will take the plunge and buy a less-pricey engagement ring, in turn leading to a union that lasts?

An academic study shows that the more expensive an engagement ring and wedding ceremony, the more likely the marriage is to crumble eventually. So with diamond prices down sharply so far this year after spiking in 2022, a better chance for long-term success at the altar might seem to be in the works.

As of Aug. 5, rough natural diamond prices had plunged 16.7% compared to a year ago, according to the Zimnisky Global Rough Diamond Price Index. This year alone, prices dropped 12.3%. Over 10 years, they’re down 1.3%. The index, which tracks transactions in the primary and secondary markets, follows the percentage change in the price of rough diamonds from an initial value of 100 on December 31, 2007, when the gauge was created.

A widely-read academic paper in 2014 found that the more expensive an engagement ring and wedding, the more likely the marriage was to end in divorce. The study, “‘A Diamond is Forever’ and Other Fairy Tales: The Relationship between Wedding Expenses and Marriage Duration,” by economists Andrew Francis-Tan of the National University of Singapore and Hugo M. Mialon of Emory University, looked at 3,000 wedded couples in the United States.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sports a custom engagement ring while attending an event at Westminster Abbey in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

This year, prices have dropped the most for larger stones. Depending on its color, cut and clarity, a 1-carat diamond now costs an average $4,490, according to StoneAlgo, nearly 20% less than a year ago. Two-carat diamonds, at an average $18,108, are also down that percentage.

Polished diamond prices are down roughly 27% from their peak in 2022, according to data from cryptocurrency exchange IDEX that was cited by The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and shuttered businesses and economies, the diamond industry was hit hard — jewelry sales fell 14%, and rough diamond sales plunged 41%, according to consulting firm Bain. But things rebounded in 2021 close to pre-pandemic levels and briefly exploded last year to the highest levels in a decade before beginning a slide that turned into a plunge this year, the Diamond Prices Index shows.

A glut of inventory is partly to blame. The available stockpile of 1 carat diamonds has surged 15.92%, to 27,524 stones, over the past 6 months, according to StoneAlgo.

After Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order banning the import of non-industrial diamonds from Russia, the world’s largest diamond supplier. The ban was a blow to Alrosa, the country’s leading mining and polishing company that controls 90% of the country's diamond mining capacity.

Some $13 billion of rough diamonds are mined each year, with 65% coming from Africa — Russia’s Alrosa has operations in Angola — World Diamond Council data shows. Global diamond jewelry sales, now $72 billion a year, have tripled during the past 25 years. Only three in 10 stones are gem quality and sent to cutting and trading hubs in Antwerp, Mumbai, Tel Aviv, New York, China, and elsewhere; the rest are used for cutting, drilling and other industry uses.

But a lower price tag may not be enough to lure more people to the altar.

A TD Ameritrade survey in 2019 found that just over seven in 10 members of Gen Z, the oldest then aged 21, believed an engagement ring should cost less than $2,500, almost 50% below of the national average at the time. For young millennials, the oldest then aged 28, it was slightly over six in 10. In 2018, the average engagement ring cost $5,680, according to data from The Knot that was cited in the study. For both groups, one in four are opting out of marriage.

Meanwhile, non-traditional engagement rings of stones other than diamonds, along with tattoos, have emerged, a challenge to giant multinationals like De Beers, the number-two miner after Alrosa that coined the slogan “A diamond is forever.”

Still, stressful economic times tend to boost diamonds prices, says AlgoStone, an online marketplace that bills itself as the Kayak or SeatGeek of diamonds. During the Great Depression, people turned to the precious stones as stock prices crashed. Likewise, when inflation soared in the 1970s, consumers sought out diamonds as a putative stable store of value.

A woman who answered the phone at Chicago Gem and Jewelry Evaluation Services in Chicago said Friday that 75% of engagement rings sold today contained synthetic diamonds.

Those lab-grown stones have the same chemical and physical qualities as a natural diamond, but at wholesale cost roughly 90% less, she said, declining to provide her name because she was not authorized to discuss prices. A wholesale synthetic diamond sells for $300-$350, she said, and is marked up three times by the time it’s sold to a retail consumer.