Departure of Fed President Bullard Won’t Change Central Bank’s Plans to Raise Interest Rates

James Bullard's departure from the St. Louis Federal Reserve — where he was notoriously stern on the need for higher interest rates to tame inflation — won't likely slow the central bank's aggressive plans to raise rates again this fall.

Fed officials have made it clear that two more rate hikes are likely before the end of the year, including one expected to come when the Federal Open Markets Committee gathers for its next two-day meeting next week. The committee sets the Fed's interest rate policy.

The FOMC paused rate increases at its June meeting following 10 straight increases, bringing interest rates between 5% and 5.25%. But Powell braced the markets last month for the possibility of more rate hikes before the end of the year.

“The [FOMC] clearly believes that there's more work to do, that there are more rate hikes that are likely to be appropriate,” Powell said at the annual ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal in late June. "I wouldn’t take moving in consecutive meetings off the table at all."

Fed Gov. Christopher Waller didn't dissuade that idea when given the opportunity last week. He said interest rate policy needed to remain "restrictive for some time" to bring inflation to the Fed's target 2% and that there was no reason to skip another rate hike in July.

Inflation slowed to roughly 3% in June, down from more than 4% the previous month. A year ago, the annualized inflation rate peaked at 9.1%, its highest reading since 1981, and it's been slowly coming closer to the 2% target that the Federal Reserve hopes to achieve by raising interest rates.

“Since the June meeting, with another month of data to evaluate lending conditions, I am more confident that the banking turmoil is not going to result in a significant problem for the economy, and I see no reason why the first of those two hikes should not occur at our meeting later this month,” he said Thursday at a Money Marketeers of New York University.

Rate hikes are intended to slow the economy and bring prices down by lowering demand for goods and services, but economic activity remains strong, even in the face of higher interest rates. U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in June.

Bullard, a notable hawk on the FOMC, is likely to be replaced by Adriana Kugler, U.S. executive director at the World Bank, as president of the St. Louis Fed, according to CNN.