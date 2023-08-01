Labor Department Sues UnitedHealth Group Unit for Rejecting ER Claims, Affecting Thousands - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Labor Department Sues UnitedHealth Group Unit for Rejecting ER Claims, Affecting Thousands

The insurer allegedly did not look at any 'additional information' aside from the benefit code when analyzing claims

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The U.S. Department of Labor sued UMR, Inc., a unit of UnitedHealth Group, for allegedly denying emergency room and drug screenings claims for thousands of patients.

The complaint claims that the insurance group based its decisions on the codes used to describe benefits rather than a “prudent layperson standard," which requires insurance companies to base coverage on symptoms and not a final diagnosis. The case was filed in federal court in Wisconsin on Monday. 

At one point, UMR denied all urinary drug screening claims, according to the complaint. The group purportedly failed to apply “a standard of ‘medical necessity’” when determining these claims which was required.

emergency sign at a hospital
The case was filed on Monday in federal court in Wisconsin, where UMR is headquartered.Moment/Getty Images
Read More

"It applied no standard and simply denied all claims," the Labor Department said in its complaint.

The insurer allegedly did not consider any “additional information,” nor did perform any “further analysis or review of the claim,” when determining claims for emergency room visits. 

In a statement to The Messenger, UnitedHealth Group said "This complaint deals with administrative processes that are no longer in place." The insurer said they remain in conversation with the Labor Department.

The case was filed in federal court in Wisconsin on Monday. 

Update 3 p.m. ET: Statement from UnitedHealth Group

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.