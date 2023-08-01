Labor Department Sues UnitedHealth Group Unit for Rejecting ER Claims, Affecting Thousands

The U.S. Department of Labor sued UMR, Inc., a unit of UnitedHealth Group, for allegedly denying emergency room and drug screenings claims for thousands of patients.

The complaint claims that the insurance group based its decisions on the codes used to describe benefits rather than a “prudent layperson standard," which requires insurance companies to base coverage on symptoms and not a final diagnosis. The case was filed in federal court in Wisconsin on Monday.

At one point, UMR denied all urinary drug screening claims, according to the complaint. The group purportedly failed to apply “a standard of ‘medical necessity’” when determining these claims which was required.

"It applied no standard and simply denied all claims," the Labor Department said in its complaint.

The insurer allegedly did not consider any “additional information,” nor did perform any “further analysis or review of the claim,” when determining claims for emergency room visits.

In a statement to The Messenger, UnitedHealth Group said "This complaint deals with administrative processes that are no longer in place." The insurer said they remain in conversation with the Labor Department.

