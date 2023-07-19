Democrat Attorneys General Rip GOP Counterparts on Diversity Hiring Warning

Twenty-one Democratic attorneys general on Wednesday countered 13 of their Republican counterparts who sent a letter to Fortune 100 companies last week warning them to end their diversity hiring and promotion practices.

"Those Republican AGs laid out a series of thinly disguised threats against companies who have made diversity a priority in their hiring and contracting practices," said Nevada AG Aaron Ford who led the Democratic response on a video press conference.

The AGs have sent their own letter to Fortune 500 companies, assuring them that their diversity equity and inclusion practices remain perfectly legal.

"The letter you received from the 13 state attorneys general is intended to intimidate you into rolling back the progress many of you have made," the Democrat AGs' letter reads. "We write to reassure you that corporate efforts to recruit diverse workforces and create inclusive work environments are legal and reduce corporate risk for claims of discrimination."

Republican AGs cited the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month declaring affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional. They said it "should place every employer and contractor on notice of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferences."

Democrat AGs contend that the court's decision "does not directly address or govern the behavior or the initiatives of private sector businesses."

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford says GOP AGs are trying to intimidate Fortune 100 companies.

Delaware AG Kathy Jennings said on the video call that companies have found DEI practices necessary to manage "the most diverse workforce our nation has ever seen."

"It is deeply ironic so see conservatives who once preached the gospel of small government and free markets now attempting to dictate the internal policies of Fortune 100 companies," she said.

Other Democratic attorneys generals who signed the letter were from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.