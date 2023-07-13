Delta Air Lines raked in $1.8 billion in net income during the second quarter, setting a new record for the April-June period as leisure travelers continued to satisfy their post-pandemic wanderlust.

As the airlines’ quarterly reporting season began, the message from Delta was clear: “Air travel demand is strong and the consumer is in good financial shape, particularly the premium consumer base that we target,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told analysts Thursday.

The carrier reported operating revenue of $15.6 billion, a 13% gain from the year-ago period. Delta paid 33% less per gallon for jet fuel than at the same time last year, boosting results.

The robust demand is translating into a longer summer season for flights to Europe, with Delta extending its peak-season trans-Atlantic schedule into November for some markets.

That also bodes well for gradual gains in corporate travel, which has been hindered for the Big Three U.S. airlines as many companies continue accommodating home-based and hybrid work schedules. Return to office mandates after the summer may well boost corporate traffic, executives said.

Delta's earnings garner extra attention as it's the first major U.S. airline to report in the quarterly cycle, sometimes leading analysts to draw larger conclusions for the rest of the airlines sector.

On an adjusted basis, excluding principal and interest payments on loans, capital expenditures, depreciation, and amortization, net income was $1.7 billion. Earnings per share of $2.84 in the second quarter soundly beat the consensus among analysts, calculated by Morningstar, of $2.42 a share.

Beyond the market dynamics, Delta sees financial strength well into 2024 owing to two constraints unique to airlines: Pilot-training shortfalls and the ongoing dearth of regional flying nationwide, coupled with aircraft-delivery delays by Airbus and Boeing.

“As a result we see a significant gap between the supply that is in place and what demand could sustain, and we expect this gap will remain for an extended period of time,” Bastian said.

That supply-demand imbalance is helping boost Delta’s full-year guidance, which it raised to $6-$7 per share. The carrier also upgraded its guidance for the quarter ending in September, expecting total revenue to be similar to the June quarter, up 11 percent to 14 percent compared to the September quarter of 2022.

Separately, Delta said its campaign to expand free Wi-Fi might be slowed because of a malfunction of Viasat’s new ViaSat-3 Americas geostationary (GEO) satellite. The massive spacecraft launched April 30 and experienced “an unexpected event” during the deployment of its reflector, the inflight connectivity provider said July 12.

The airline is “disappointed” by the mishap but it won’t affect Delta’s free Wi-Fi program in the U.S., Bastian said. “If anything it may cause a delayed rollout on some of the international markets but it’s too early to tell,” he said. “We’re working closely with Viasat.”

Delta plans to bring free connectivity to its international and regional fleets by the end of 2024.