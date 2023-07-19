Delta Air Lines to Revamp Loyalty Program for Small Businesses

Delta Air Lines is changing its loyalty program for small and medium-sized companies, aiming to retain a relationship with some businesses that did not meet previous spending thresholds.
The transition to “SkyMiles for Business” from the current “SkyBonus” program will occur in the fall and offer Plus status
, $300,000 or more will qualify for Elite Status, Travel Weekly reported Tuesday. Mileage accruals begin at the Plus level, as it does with the current program.
Under SkyMiles for Business, companies that don’t meet the $5,000 spending level can remain in the program with no penalty, which would allow allows Delta to track employee travels on the airline although the employees won't earn miles. That data will help the carrier market personalized offers to the businesses that enroll in the program.
Delta will also issue SkyMiles for its corporate travel program, ending the use of SkyBonus points there as well. The change that will help companies transfer miles to individual employee accounts as a perk, Shane Spyak, Delta’s managing director of sales development, told Travel Weekly.
