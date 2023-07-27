Defense Department Spending on Space Jumps to Nearly $43 Billion - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Defense Department Spending on Space Jumps to Nearly $43 Billion

The US government spent almost $70 billion on space in 2022

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Pentagon spent more on space military efforts last year than it has in the past 19 years, according a recent report from the non-profit Space Foundation.

The U.S. Department of Defense, which includes the U.S. Space Force, spent 18% more on space-related military funding in 2022, to almost $43 billion from $35 billion in 2021.

The Space Foundation defines the military spending "as government-sponsored missions and products serving a nation's defense."

Lesley Conn, the Space Foundation's director of Research and Digital Programming, told The Messenger that the increase in spending is due in part to "tremendous geopolitical tensions" over the past year.

Read More

"There is an awareness that there's more spending needed for protection of space assets," the better to ensure that the U.S. military can quickly respond to any threats.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying 24 satellites as part of the Department of Defense's Space Test Program-2 (STP-2) mission launches from Launch Complex 39A, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
U.S. military space spending was up 18% in 2022.NASA/Joel Kowsky

In April, the Defense Department said that China fielded ground-based "counterspace" weapons and continues to seek new methods that threaten U.S. satellites. "China is building a space architecture that enables its military to execute long-range precision strikes," the DoD added.

Last year, the U.S. government agencies spent almost $70 billion on space-related issues, up 14% from 2021.

US Government Space Spending by Agency
Space Foundation

Other agencies, including NASA, the Department of Commerce and the National Science Foundation also contributed to the U.S. government's almost $70 billion in space spending, which the Foundation predicts continue to rise.

U.S. government space-related spending rose 14% from 2021.

Other countries' budgets for space funding were significantly lower, with China's at $16.1 billion, almost $54 billion less than the U.S., with Russian and Japan both around $3 billion. Conn said that data in for other countries is less conclusive and harder to get.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.