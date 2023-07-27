Defense Department Spending on Space Jumps to Nearly $43 Billion
The US government spent almost $70 billion on space in 2022
The Pentagon spent more on space military efforts last year than it has in the past 19 years, according a recent report from the non-profit Space Foundation.
The U.S. Department of Defense, which includes the U.S. Space Force, spent 18% more on space-related military funding in 2022, to almost $43 billion from $35 billion in 2021.
The Space Foundation defines the military spending "as government-sponsored missions and products serving a nation's defense."
Lesley Conn, the Space Foundation's director of Research and Digital Programming, told The Messenger that the increase in spending is due in part to "tremendous geopolitical tensions" over the past year.
"There is an awareness that there's more spending needed for protection of space assets," the better to ensure that the U.S. military can quickly respond to any threats.
In April, the Defense Department said that China fielded ground-based "counterspace" weapons and continues to seek new methods that threaten U.S. satellites. "China is building a space architecture that enables its military to execute long-range precision strikes," the DoD added.
Last year, the U.S. government agencies spent almost $70 billion on space-related issues, up 14% from 2021.
Other agencies, including NASA, the Department of Commerce and the National Science Foundation also contributed to the U.S. government's almost $70 billion in space spending, which the Foundation predicts continue to rise.
U.S. government space-related spending rose 14% from 2021.
Other countries' budgets for space funding were significantly lower, with China's at $16.1 billion, almost $54 billion less than the U.S., with Russian and Japan both around $3 billion. Conn said that data in for other countries is less conclusive and harder to get.
