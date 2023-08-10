Dave Portnoy Really Paid Just $1 to Get Barstool Sports Back

Dave Portnoy made the deal of a lifetime.
The founder of sports site Barstool Sports bought his company back from entertainment and gambling group, Penn Entertainment, for just $1, according to securities filings.
Portnoy announced that he had taken back the company over social media in an "emergency press conference," on Tuesday.
Portnoy retweeted news of the $1 deal.
Other terms of the deal allow Penn Entertainment 50% of any subsequent sale of the company, as well as unspecified non-competes.
Penn Entertainment estimates a loss of $800 million to $850 million in connection with the deal, after paying $551 million in the acquisition.
Now Penn is entering into a 10-year $1.5 billion deal with ESPN, announced at the same time as the Barstool news.
Portnoy now back at the helm, is already hinting at renewing the company's partnership with broadcaster, SiriusXM, tweeting at the company, "let's talk."
