Dave Portnoy Is Buying Back Barstool Sports
Portnoy announced the deal at an 'emergency press conference' over social media
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, who sold the sports site in February, is buying it back from Penn Entertainment.
Portnoy announced the deal at an "emergency press conference" over the social media site formerly named Twitter on Tuesday.
“We underestimated just how tough it is for myself and Barstool to operate in a regulated world where gambling regulators, The New York Times, Business Insider hit pieces f---ing with the stock price every time we did something. It was one step forward, two steps back," Portnoy said over X.
Portnoy sued Business Insider for defamation last year after the news outlet published an expose in 2021 and early 2022 detailing young women’s alleged violent sex with the Barstool Founder. The 2022 article alleged that he had filmed sex with women without their consent.
He later dropped the suit.
Penn Entertainment, a sports entertainment and gambling operator, took full control of Barstool in February 2023, for $388 million, after buying 36% of the company in 2020 for $163 million.
Portnoy now owns 100% of the company.
“The regulated industry [is] probably not the best place for barstool sports," he said of the previous owners Penn Entertainment, which operates sports betting operations.
Penn sold the shares to Portnoy under an unspecified non-compete agreement. The gambling company also still has the right to receive 50% of proceeds of future sales from Portnoy or any monetization event, according to Penn.
Separately, Penn announced that it has inked a 10-year $1.5 billion deal with ESPN to use the sports channel's name to rebrand its betting book.
Barstool Sportsbook will be rebranded as ESPN Bet in a deal that gives Penn exclusive rights to the ESPN name, Penn said in announcing the deal.
