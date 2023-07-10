Data Breach at HCA Healthcare Exposes Personal Information of 11 Million Patients - The Messenger
Data Breach at HCA Healthcare Exposes Personal Information of 11 Million Patients

The U.S.'s largest hospital company said personal information was taken from data stored externally to help automate email messages

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Hospital company HCA Healthcare reported that personal information from 11 million patients was compromised in a data breach.Getty Images

HCA Healthcare Inc., the largest hospital company in the U.S., reported that the personal data of about 11 million of its patients was exposed in an online forum. 

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company, which serves 37 million patients a year, found that the list included names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, and appointment details of its patients. 

However, sensitive data including clinical records, payment details, passwords, and social scecurity numbers were not compromised.

The breach, according to HCA, appears to have resulted from the theft of data stored externally, which was primarily used for automating email messages.

That tool has since been disabled in a bid to prevent further breaches, HCA said. 

The company said the incident has been reported to law enforcement officials and that the investigation is ongoing. However, while HCA said it cannot confirm the number of individuals whose information was impacted after it uncovered 27 million rows of data, it has not found evidence of malicious activity on the company’s networks or its operating systems. 

HCA, which operates 180 hospitals in 20 states, confirmed the incident did not impact hospital operations. It also does not anticipate a significant impact on its business operations as a result of the breach.

As cybersecurity threats loom and ransomware attacks target crucial networks, data breaches in the healthcare sector can be particularly concerning for patients and simultaneously disrupt vital care delivery systems.  

