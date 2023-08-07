Daimler Truck CFO Dies in ‘Tragic Incident’

Daimler Truck’s Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz died in a “tragic incident” on Saturday, according to a release from the heavy-duty truck manufacturer.
Goetz was also a member of Daimler’s management board, where he oversaw finance, IT and the acquisition of non-production materials and services.
Goetz, 52, spent his entire 36-year professional career at the Daimler Group, working his way up to the CFO job from a production controlling position with the Unimog division. Goetz was responsible for Daimler’s successful spin-off from Mercedes-Benz Group in Dec. 2021.
“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally. I have known Jochen Goetz for more than 20 years and have always worked with him in various functions in an excellent manner,” Martin Daum, the chairman of Daimler’s management board, said in the release. “Jochen Goetz was Daimler Truck with heart and soul.”
- Treat Williams Remembered for His ‘Heart of Gold’ After Motorcycle Accident Death at 71
- Fewer CFOs Currently View The North American Economy Favorably: Deloitte Study
- Man Handcuffed During Traffic Incident In Georgia Dies in Police Custody
- Man With 13 Children Dies After Saving One of Them in Whitewater Rafting Incident in Colorado
- Former Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn to Walk Away With Nearly $600 Million
- Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares Fall
The company didn't disclose details of the accident.
Joe Kaiser, the chairman of Daimler’s supervisory board, said Goetz has always stood for authenticity, commitment and care for his colleagues. He also praised Goetz’s contributions to the company, acknowledging that Goetz had led the company to a strong economic position.
Last week Daimler announced a second-quarter record adjusted return on sales, 10.3%, for its industrial business.
Goetz leaves behind his wife and two children.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are OnBusiness
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business
- Consumers Feel Better About the Economy as Prices ModerateBusiness