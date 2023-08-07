Daimler Truck CFO Dies in ‘Tragic Incident’

Daimler Truck’s Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz died in a “tragic incident” on Saturday, according to a release from the heavy-duty truck manufacturer.

Goetz was also a member of Daimler’s management board, where he oversaw finance, IT and the acquisition of non-production materials and services.

Goetz, 52, spent his entire 36-year professional career at the Daimler Group, working his way up to the CFO job from a production controlling position with the Unimog division. Goetz was responsible for Daimler’s successful spin-off from Mercedes-Benz Group in Dec. 2021.

“The death of Jochen Goetz is a tremendous loss for Daimler Truck, both personally and professionally. I have known Jochen Goetz for more than 20 years and have always worked with him in various functions in an excellent manner,” Martin Daum, the chairman of Daimler’s management board, said in the release. “Jochen Goetz was Daimler Truck with heart and soul.”

The company didn't disclose details of the accident.

Joe Kaiser, the chairman of Daimler’s supervisory board, said Goetz has always stood for authenticity, commitment and care for his colleagues. He also praised Goetz’s contributions to the company, acknowledging that Goetz had led the company to a strong economic position.

Last week Daimler announced a second-quarter record adjusted return on sales, 10.3%, for its industrial business.

Goetz leaves behind his wife and two children.