CVS Health said Monday that it’s cutting 5,000 jobs in a push to lower costs as the company shifts its efforts towards healthcare services, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The layoffs will only affect non-customer facing positions across the company and are unlikely to impact customer service roles in stores, pharmacies or clinics, CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis confirmed in an emailed statement. The changes will allow CVS to “be at the forefront of a once-in-a-generation transformation in health care,” Karen Lynch, chief executive officer at CVS Health, said in a staff memo reviewed by the Journal.
“As part of an enterprise initiative to reprioritize our investments around care delivery and technology, we must take difficult steps to reduce expenses,” DeAngelis said. “This unfortunately includes the need to eliminate a number of non-customer facing positions across the company.”
Affected employees will be notified in coming weeks, according to the memo. They will receive severance pay and benefits, including access to outplacement services, DeAngelis said.
He did not confirm how many employees would be laid off.
The Rhode Island-based pharmacy giant will also slash travel expenses and cut back on its use of consultants and vendors, the Journal reported. CVS Health has more than 300,000 employees across the country.
In its first quarter, CVS saw $85.3 billion in revenues, up 11% compared to a year earlier. The company largely attributed the growth to its $10.6 billion acquisition of Oak Street Health in May and its $7.8 billion acquisition of Signify Health in March — both part of CVS's push to expand on healthcare provisions.
CVS is slated to post its second quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Update 8:25 am ET: Updated to include an emailed statement from CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis.
