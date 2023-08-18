Cryptocurrencies See More Than $1 Billion Evaporate in 24 Hours - The Messenger
Cryptocurrencies See More Than $1 Billion Evaporate in 24 Hours

Did Elon Musk's SpaceX trigger this plunge in cryptocurrencies?

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Bitcoin saw prices suddenly drop by more than 7.2% on Thursday evening. As of Friday afternoon, Bitcoin was trading at $25,720.Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

More than $1 billion has been drained from cryptocurrency accounts over the past 24 hours in an extraordinary dropoff. Nearly half of that amount came from Bitcoin traders, according to Coinglass data.

The plunge first began Thursday night when Bitcoin fell 7.2%, its biggest one-day drop since cryptocurrency exchange and hedge fund FTX collapsed in November.

As of Friday afternoon, Bitcoin was trading at $25,720, more than 16% below its peak this year on July 13, according to CoinMarketCap. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was steadily trading at $1,651 on Friday afternoon, having recovered from its own drop on Thursday night.

Although it is unknown what exactly caused this sudden slump, some analysts have pointed to a report that Elon Musk's SpaceX had sold its Bitcoin holdings, Reuters reported. The satellite communications company had previously reduced the value of its Bitcoin holdings by $373 million last year and in 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, also said last year that it had sold 75% of its $1.5 million investment in Bitcoin holdings.

The SpaceX CEO is a known supporter of cryptocurrencies and alt coins in particular, such as PepeCoin and Dogecoin. Notably, PepeCoin's value jumped 50% after Musk tweeted about the coin in early May, according to researchers from the Network Contagion Research Institute.

Although his companies have now sold much of their cryptocurrency, Musk has also invested in both Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

“If the price of bitcoin goes down, I lose money. I might pump, but I don’t dump. I definitely do not believe in getting the price high and selling or anything like that,” Musk said at the "B word" conference in July 2021. “I would like to see bitcoin succeed.”

The crypto market has been under increased pressure from U.S. regulators over the last several months. Coinbase, the world's largest crypto exchange, was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June, alleging that it acts as an unregistered securities broker.

Although, investment management firm BlackRock plans to launch a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund helped the market. Some investors have reportedly interpreted BlackRock's plans as an indication that the SEC would approve other ETF applications, including from Grayscale Investments.

Grayscale sued the SEC last year after it denied an application to covert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot Bitcoin ETF. The asset management company recently said it was expanding its ETF team.

"The big concern right now is that this might be a frontrun on the outcome of Grayscale's lawsuit against the SEC; optimism on that front has been keeping markets inflated above whether they might otherwise be for much of the summer," Joseph Edwards, the head of research at Enigma Securities, told Reuters on Friday.

