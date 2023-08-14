Crypto Publisher CoinDesk to Slash 45% of Editorial Jobs Ahead of Sale
Private investment firm Tally Capital is about to close a deal to buy CoinDesk for $125 million
CoinDesk, the crypto news outlet, is laying off 45% of its editorial staff as it nears a takeover, according to The Block.
A private investment firm, Tally Capital, entered into a deal with the media outlet's parent company, Digital Currency Group, to buy it for $125 million in July. Just as the deal nears a close, CoinDesk CEO Kevin Worth broke the unfortunate news to the site’s staff Monday.
"The purpose of the meeting is to inform everyone that today several roles, predominantly in our media team, were impacted by a reduction in force," Worth said in an internal message to employees obtained by The Block. "This is an incredibly difficult message to send to everyone over email and yet I also wanted everyone at CoinDesk to know as soon as possible what is happening today."
The company is laying off a total of 20 people, representing nearly half of the editorial team and 16% of all company employees, according to The Block.
- CoinDesk Lands Buyer for a Good Amount of Coin, Report Says
- Honda Sales Boom During Q2, a 45% Increase
- Vice Media Files for Bankruptcy Ahead of Sale
- Largest Newspaper Chain Publisher Suing Google Over ‘Deceptive Business Practices’
- Which Celebs Lost the Most Money in the Crypto Crash?
- Crypto Industry Encouraged by Federal Court Ruling
Media layoffs have plagued the industry in 2023, with more than 17,000 job cuts as of May, according to data from Challenger, Grey and Christmas Inc. NPR laid off 10% of its workforce in February, and Hearst Magazines cut 41 employees in July. Bloomberg, Insider, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, ABC News, Vice, and Fox News are among other outlets to reduce their workforce.
CoinDesk did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- EV Truck Maker Tevva Set to Merge With ElectraMeccanicaBusiness
- Home Depot Says Shoppers Are Buying Fewer Washers and Other Big-Ticket ItemsBusiness
- California Is Now the EV Capital of AmericaBusiness
- ‘China’s Blackstone’ Misses Payments, Faces Government ScrutinyBusiness
- Binance Accuses SEC of ‘Fishing Expedition’ in Crypto ProbeBusiness
- Tesla Rolls Out Cheaper Model S and X EVs in the U.S.Business
- Lavish Airport Lounges Now ‘Feel More Like a Vegas Buffet’Business
- Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Ups Investments in Home BuildersBusiness
- Another Crypto Firm Goes Under as Prime Trust Files for BankruptcyBusiness
- US Retail Sales Beat Expectations as Consumers Continue to Open Their WalletsBusiness
- Couple Sues Eataly for $50,000 After Wife Slips on ProsciuttoNews
- Billionaire Leon Black Claims Family of Woman He Allegedly Raped Believes Allegations Were UntrueBusiness