Crypto Publisher CoinDesk to Slash 45% of Editorial Jobs Ahead of Sale

Private investment firm Tally Capital is about to close a deal to buy CoinDesk for $125 million

Laura Bratton
CoinDesk, the crypto news outlet, is laying off 45% of its editorial staff as it nears a takeover, according to The Block. 

A private investment firm, Tally Capital, entered into a deal with the media outlet's parent company, Digital Currency Group, to buy it for $125 million in July. Just as the deal nears a close, CoinDesk CEO Kevin Worth broke the unfortunate news to the site’s staff Monday.

"The purpose of the meeting is to inform everyone that today several roles, predominantly in our media team, were impacted by a reduction in force," Worth said in an internal message to employees obtained by The Block. "This is an incredibly difficult message to send to everyone over email and yet I also wanted everyone at CoinDesk to know as soon as possible what is happening today."

The company is laying off a total of 20 people, representing nearly half of the editorial team and 16% of all company employees, according to The Block.

Over 17,000 employees in the media industry have been laid off this year as of May, 2023. CoinDesk workers were told Monday they're joining the list.Mathisworks/Getty Images

Media layoffs have plagued the industry in 2023, with more than 17,000 job cuts as of May, according to data from Challenger, Grey and Christmas Inc. NPR laid off 10% of its workforce in February, and Hearst Magazines cut 41 employees in July. Bloomberg, Insider, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, ABC News, Vice, and Fox News are among other outlets to reduce their workforce.

CoinDesk did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

