Crypto Industry Encouraged by Federal Court Ruling

Cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs prevailed in a lawsuit filed against it by the Securities and Exchange Commission over whether its tokens violated investor protection laws, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A federal judge in the Southern District of New York ruled Thursday that sales of the company's digital token, XRP, were not a violation of investor-protection laws because they did not meet the legal threshold of an investment contract. The token was developed to make it easier to make cross-border payments, the company has claimed, according to the Journal.

At the same time, however, the court ruled that the institutional sale of the token to investors violated securities laws.

XRP’s token saw a spike following the decision on Thursday, rising over 60% and trading at more $0.90 before falling in value and trading at around $0.70, according to data from the Journal.

The judge's opinion also prompted crypto exchanges Coinbase and Gemini to consider re-listing their XRP tokens, according to Decrypt. Coinbase de-listed the Ripple token in December 2020, while Gemini had removed its own version from its trading platform in January 2021.

The ruling also could have significant implications for the struggling digital asset industry, which has faced numerous challenges since its peak in November 2021.

Cryptocurrencies have seen a resurgence in value this year, but their values are still below previous all-time highs. In April 2021, bitcoin, the best known cryptocurrency, reached its all-time high price of nearly $65,000. It is now trading just above $31,000, according to data from crypto exchange bitFlyer.

The industry’s token prices have declined significantly overall, in part due to such factors as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, the collapse of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and regulatory scrutiny.

It is unlikely Ripple’s win against the SEC is the final resolution on the matter.

The SEC has long argued that most cryptocurrencies should be deemed securities, similar to stocks, and therefore subject to the agency's oversight. Much of the crypto industry advocates treating cryptocurrencies as commodities.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, remains the only token that the SEC has indicated could be considered a commodity.