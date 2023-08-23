Crypto Exchange Operators Charged With Laundering Funds Linked to North Korea - The Messenger
Crypto Exchange Operators Charged With Laundering Funds Linked to North Korea

Tornado Cash's operations have been shuttered and accounts shut down

Christian Berthelsen
U.S. officials suspect stolen cryptocurrency has become a major source of funding for North Korea’s proliferation program.JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Justice Department charged the operators of cryptocurrency platform Tornado Cash with laundering more than $1 billion in illicit proceeds, including funds tied to a state-sponsored North Korean cybercrime network sanctioned by the U.S.

Two founders of Tornado Cash, Roman Storm and Roman Semenov, were charged in an indictment by federal prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office on Wednesday. Storm, of Auburn, Washington, was arrested early Wednesday and was expected to make a court appearance later in the afternoon in Seattle district court. Semenov, a Russian national, is at large.

Tornado Cash was promoted as a “privacy service” that allowed users to anonymously exchange various cryptocurrencies, undermining technology developed to trace and identify holders of certain digital coins. Prosecutors said the pair knowingly facilitated large-volume transactions by the Lazarus Group, a North Korean network that has been linked to thefts of hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

U.S. authorities suspect it is used to fund the country’s nuclear weapons development. Based on U.S. Department of Defense figures, the cost of developing a single nuclear weapon ranges from $15 million to $200 million, depending on its range, payload and delivery system, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Tornado Cash was blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department last year. On Wednesday, the Treasury Department simultaneously sanctioned Semenov as the charges against him were unsealed in Manhattan.

Separately, the FBI issued an unusual bulletin late Tuesday warning crypto exchanges and investors that units of the Lazarus Group appeared to be preparing to launder digital coins that were stolen in a series of heists in June that netted more than $200 million in proceeds.

